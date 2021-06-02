  1. Home
Women in Solidarity With Women: Brazilian Doctor Arrested in Egypt After Viral Video

Published June 2nd, 2021 - 06:19 GMT
Victor Sorrentino
Victor Sorrentino's harrasment of an Egyptian young woman was revealed by Brazilian women. (Twitter: @e9lamHussein)

A video filmed by a Brazilian doctor who was on a tour in Egypt has gone viral online leading to his arrest by Egyptian authorities after Brazilian women launched an online campaign communicating the content of his video to Egyptian women.

Talking to a saleswoman in a Luxor gift shop, Victor Sorrentino and his friend filmed themselves as they used sexual language with the Egyptian woman. The video was then shared with Sorrentino's friends back in Brazil "as a joke."

Although their conversation was deliberately done in Portuguese so the woman does not understand what they were saying, as soon as the video went viral online, Brazilian women translated it and started several hashtags communicating the video's content to Egyptian women, calling on them to take action.

Moreover, many Brazilian women took to social media to express their shame and disgust with the doctor's behavior, saying that it does not represent Brazil.

Upon receiving the message from Brazil, Egyptian women widely shared Victor Sorrentino's information along with a translation of the video, which had prompted Egyptian authorities to arrest him several days later.

Online people then celebrated the immediate action taken in Egypt and saluted the activism of both Brazilian and Egyptian women who used the internet and social media platforms to hold the sexual harasser accountable.

