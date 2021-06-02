Women in Solidarity With Women: Brazilian Doctor Arrested in Egypt After Viral Video

A video filmed by a Brazilian doctor who was on a tour in Egypt has gone viral online leading to his arrest by Egyptian authorities after Brazilian women launched an online campaign communicating the content of his video to Egyptian women.

This girl was smiling politely and nodding her head at that brazilian tourist as she was just being nice & didn't understand his language while he was harassing her, so go block the harasser @ drvictorsorrentino on Instagram, please#حاسبوا_المتحرش_البرازيلي pic.twitter.com/TQAAQTYdjT — ☁️ (@Estylesu) May 30, 2021

Talking to a saleswoman in a Luxor gift shop, Victor Sorrentino and his friend filmed themselves as they used sexual language with the Egyptian woman. The video was then shared with Sorrentino's friends back in Brazil "as a joke."

Although their conversation was deliberately done in Portuguese so the woman does not understand what they were saying, as soon as the video went viral online, Brazilian women translated it and started several hashtags communicating the video's content to Egyptian women, calling on them to take action.

I'm brazilian woman and I felt sad watching that guy being disrespectful with the woman! This is unacceptable! Congratulations for Egyptian authorities #حاسبوا_المتحرش_البرازيلي — Marie (@nometrevoso) May 31, 2021

He has clearly shown no respect to this woman and women in general. No empathy towards him He’s an adult he is not a kid , he knew exactly what he was doing. Let him deal with the consequences @MeTooMVMT #MeeToo hopefully this will teach him a lesson #victorsorrentino #meetoo — Carmen 😉🇪🇺 (@Carmenrio2504) May 31, 2021

Moreover, many Brazilian women took to social media to express their shame and disgust with the doctor's behavior, saying that it does not represent Brazil.

Upon receiving the message from Brazil, Egyptian women widely shared Victor Sorrentino's information along with a translation of the video, which had prompted Egyptian authorities to arrest him several days later.

I'm sorry Egyptian women. Not every Brazilian is like that. #victorsorrentino — Claudia Buttarello Gentile Moussa (@GentileMoussa) May 31, 2021

Online people then celebrated the immediate action taken in Egypt and saluted the activism of both Brazilian and Egyptian women who used the internet and social media platforms to hold the sexual harasser accountable.