Brazil protests reminiscent of U.S. Capitol Hill riots

ALBAWABA - Supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stormed into Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace on Sunday, two years after the Capitol riots in the United States.

Thousands of people have dashed into three governmental buildings in Brazil calling to overthrow new president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and hand his powers back to far-right Bolsonaro.

Nearly 2 years to the day the US Capitol was attacked by fascists, we see fascist movements abroad attempt to do the same in Brazil.



We must stand in solidarity with @LulaOficial’s democratically elected government. 🇧🇷



The US must cease granting refuge to Bolsonaro in Florida. https://t.co/rzsZl9jwZY — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 8, 2023

Lula da Silva responded to the chaos in Brazil, saying: "There is no precedent for what they did and these people need to be punished."

U.S. President Joe Biden rejected the 'assault on democracy' and announced full support to the Brazilian people. He pledged to continue working closely with president Lula.

The storming of Brazil's governmental building was reminiscent of the attack on Washington's Capitol Hill Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of ex-President Donald Trump broke into the Congress building after his defeat to Biden in presidential elections weeks earlier.