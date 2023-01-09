  1. Home
Brazil protests reminiscent of U.S. Capitol Hill riots

Sally Shakkour

Published January 9th, 2023 - 05:34 GMT
Supporters of Brazilian former President Jair Bolsonaro invade Planalto Presidential Palace while clashing with security forces in Brasilia on January 8, 2023. (Photo by Sergio Lima / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Supporters of former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro stormed into Congress, the Supreme Court and the presidential palace on Sunday, two years after the Capitol riots in the United States.

Thousands of people have dashed into three governmental buildings in Brazil calling to overthrow new president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and hand his powers back to far-right Bolsonaro.

Lula da Silva responded to the chaos in Brazil, saying: "There is no precedent for what they did and these people need to be punished." 

U.S. President Joe Biden rejected the 'assault on democracy' and announced full support to the Brazilian people. He pledged to continue working closely with president Lula.

The storming of Brazil's governmental building was reminiscent of the attack on Washington's Capitol Hill Jan. 6, 2021, when supporters of ex-President Donald Trump broke into the Congress building after his defeat to Biden in presidential elections weeks earlier.

