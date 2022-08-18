Burnet Alive! Lebanese Woman Dies After 11 Days

In a shocking crime, a man burnt his wife alive in Lebanon 11 days ago after she refused to undergo an abortion surgery. Local sources announced yesterday the death of the Lebanese woman Hanaa Khader following a long-suffering journey in the hospital.

The attacker is said to have called his wife to undergo an abortion surgery since the day he knew she was pregnant, but his wife Hanaa refused to and called for a divorce and left to her family's house.

كل حدا صار عنده هم لدرجة ما بقى تأثر فيه كوارث الغير. بس قصة حرق #هناء_خضر هي وجنينها عايشين وقتلها بهالطريقة الوحشية بتدلّ انو المجرمين عم يستفردوا بضحاياهم لان مش عم تتمّ المحاسبة وادراجها تحت خانة الشرف بكل بساطة.

المطلوب حماية النساء من ذكورية المنظومة واقرار قوانين بتحميهن — Zeina (@zaazoozee) August 18, 2022

Translation: "Everyone has their own worries so much so that we are no longer caring about other people. However, the crime of Hanaa Khader in such a brutal way highlights the lack of punishment taken against such crime by placing them under honor crimes."

Her husband, on the other hand, faked Hanaa Khader and asked her to come back to their home where he committed his horrific crime. Hanaa was pregnant in her fifth month when she was burned alive.

Hanaa Khader lost her fetus following the attack and remained inside the hospital in critical condition for 11 days before passing away on Wednesday night.

توفيت امرأة لبنانية متأثرة بحروق أُصيبت بها قبل نحو أسبوعين، بعدما عنّفها زوجها وأضرم النيران بجسدها.



وبحسب وسائل إعلام محبية، فإن #هناء_خضر كانت حاملًا في شهرها الخامس، لكن الزوج، متحججًا بالضائقة المالية، ألح عليها لتجهض الجنين، ثم قام بتعنيفها وإحراقها.#السياق #لبنان pic.twitter.com/xnF2aq0OVv — خارج السياق (@k_alsyaaq) August 17, 2022

The story of Hanaa Khader has ignited again the debate against rising attacks against women and the lack of punishments taken by authorities for those who commit such crimes in the name of honor.

Social media users have decried the horrific crime and remembered the two Egyptian women who were killed lately, Neera Ashraf and Salma Bahgat, adding that crimes against women are being on the rise calling for more action from the governments and women's rights organizations to help in curbing such attacks in the future providing a more safe environment for females.