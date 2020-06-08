Calls to Move Twitter Offices From Dubai Claiming 'Bad UAE Record of Freedom of Expression'

Using the trending hashtag #Change_Office_Twitter_Dubai, Twitter users called on Twitter to reconsider having their Middle Eastern regional offices in the UAE, specifically in Dubai's Media City.

Why is the MENA office located in a terrorist country? Twitter should clarify its position on this matter and transfer it to a more neutral country. The presence of the office in dubai poses a fundamental threat to freedom of opinion and expression#Change_Office_Twitter_Dubai pic.twitter.com/StVDw2zVfx — Tylor 🕊 (@ezzoriya) June 6, 2020

In a tweetstorm, many Arabic speaking users of Twitter demanded that the social network's offices be transferred to some other Arab country, "one with a better record of freedom of expression."

The pioneers of social media on Twitter have become unreliable due to the UAE's interference in deleting the accounts it criticizes, but it does not stop UAE accounts that are offensive to morality and expression.#Change_Office_Twitter_Dubai pic.twitter.com/LiEfk4tayL — الشيخ/جعبل ابن مدبر ابن مسفر إبن عباد (@TobaccoYamani) June 6, 2020

Users highlighted several incidents in which ME twitter ignored reports of violating content, compiled with the Emirati political stance, in addition to other incidents during which, content that was critical of UAE or its regional allies was blocked.

The campaign started as a reaction to a tweet made by a well-known former Emirati official, calling for an invasion of Qatar to change the head of state, in addition to calling for a peace agreement with Israel "to end everything."

غزو عربي لقطر ...والقبض على الولد الصغير...ينهي مشاكل كثيرة..وسلموا الحكم لمستحقه في قطر...وابرموا مصالحة مع إسرائيل..وانتهى كل شئ — ضاحي خلفان تميم (@Dhahi_Khalfan) June 6, 2020

Translation: "An Arab invasion of Qatar and locking the little kid up would end a lot of problems. Hand in power to those who deserve it in Qatar and sign a peace agreement with Israel. That ends everything."

Threat and an invitation to violence ...

Is this Tweet acceptable?#Change_Office_Twitter_Dubai pic.twitter.com/FtDofUTIER — ta_mex (@ta_mex_) June 7, 2020

Dhahi Khalfan Tamim was the former chief of the Dubai Police Force and has repeatedly stirred online controversies attacking Qatar and its young Emir, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

Twitter users, who came in defense of Qatar, condemned Twitter's inaction towards Khalfan's tweet, arguing that it incites violence and violates Twitter rules.

Dear @twitter i did a simple test. I reported a tweet to @TwitterMENA for a week got no response apart from the automatic receipt. Then used VPN to report the same tweet to USA office. And got an action few hours later. #Change_Office_Twitter_Dubai accomplice in cyberbullying. — Rawaa Augé روعة أوجيه (@Rawaak) June 6, 2020

Several comments went on to suggest better options for Twitter's regional offices, mentioning Arabic-speaking countries with higher standards of freedoms, such as Tunisia, Oman, and Jordan.

There are approximately 27 countries in the MENA region, most of them hostile and oppressive, or currently in a thorny political situation. Among the countries in the region there are only 4 countries that maintain freedom of opinion and expression#Change_Office_Twitter_Dubai pic.twitter.com/YGTWwLM5yd — Tylor 🕊 (@ezzoriya) June 6, 2020