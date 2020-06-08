Calls to Move Twitter Offices From Dubai Claiming 'Bad UAE Record of Freedom of Expression'

  1. Home
Published June 8th, 2020 - 09:18 GMT
Calls to Move Twitter Offices From Dubai Cite 'Bad UAE Record of Freedom of Expression'
Several comments went on to suggest better options for Twitter's regional offices. (Twitter: @MBNsaudi1)

Using the trending hashtag #Change_Office_Twitter_Dubai, Twitter users called on Twitter to reconsider having their Middle Eastern regional offices in the UAE, specifically in Dubai's Media City.

In a tweetstorm, many Arabic speaking users of Twitter demanded that the social network's offices be transferred to some other Arab country, "one with a better record of freedom of expression."

Users highlighted several incidents in which ME twitter ignored reports of violating content, compiled with the Emirati political stance, in addition to other incidents during which, content that was critical of UAE or its regional allies was blocked.

The campaign started as a reaction to a tweet made by a well-known former Emirati official, calling for an invasion of Qatar to change the head of state, in addition to calling for a peace agreement with Israel "to end everything."

Translation: "An Arab invasion of Qatar and locking the little kid up would end a lot of problems. Hand in power to those who deserve it in Qatar and sign a peace agreement with Israel. That ends everything."

Dhahi Khalfan Tamim was the former chief of the Dubai Police Force and has repeatedly stirred online controversies attacking Qatar and its young Emir, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani.

Twitter users, who came in defense of Qatar, condemned Twitter's inaction towards Khalfan's tweet, arguing that it incites violence and violates Twitter rules.

Several comments went on to suggest better options for Twitter's regional offices, mentioning Arabic-speaking countries with higher standards of freedoms, such as Tunisia, Oman, and Jordan.

 


