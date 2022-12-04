  1. Home
Can Elon Musk help pardon Julian Assange, Edward Snowden?

Published December 4th, 2022 - 05:36 GMT
A picture of the installation "Anything to Say?", a bronze sculpture and art installation by Italian sculptor Davide Dormino representing whistleblowers (from L) Edward Snowden, Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning is seen on the Place des Nations next to the United Nations Offices in Geneva, on September 15, 2015. AFP PHOTO / FABRICE COFFRINI
Vladimir Putin gave Snowden Russian citizenship in September.

ALBAWABA - Twitter owner Elon Musk released a poll asking whether the US government should pardon whistleblower Edward Snowden and WikiLeaks co-founder Julian Assange.

In a tweet, Elon Musk explained that he is not forcing his opinion but he promised to make this poll. He wrote: "Should Assange and Snowden be pardoned?"

Over 1.2 million people have voted in the poll shared by Tesla co-founder Elon Musk in four hours. So far, 79.1 percent of people voted in favor of the pardon, while 20.9 percent voted no. 

As Elon Musk's poll has 22 hours to go, social media users doubted if the billionaire really can help Assange and Snowden get pardons.

Kim Dotcom, a German-Finnish Internet entrepreneur and political activist, is allegedly the person who requested Elon Musk to do this poll. In a tweet, Dotcom supported SpaceX founder and CEO by saying: "What a day. #FreeAssangeNOW."

Julian Assange and Edward Snowden have been living in exile after leaking confidential and sensitive information exposing alleged wrongdoings and surveillance by the US military and intelligence.

WikiLeaks co-founder Assange is currently attempting to block his extradition from London to the US.

Vladimir Putin gave Snowden Russian citizenship in September and yesterday he reportedly received the Russian passport, reports said.

