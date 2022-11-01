Canada calls to remove Iran from UN Women's Rights Commission

Melissa Lantsman, a member of the Canadian parliament, called to vote in favour of removing Iran from the UN Women's Rights Commission due to the death of Mahsa Amini and the crackdown against anti-government protesters.

In her speech, the member of the House of Commons of Canada highlighted Iran's subsequent crackdown on 'women’s rights, civil liberties and fundamental freedoms,' she also said that the country has a full history of grave human rights abuses and violence against women.

BREAKING: The Parliament of Canada 🇨🇦 is first in world to adopt motion calling to remove the Islamic regime of Iran from the UN Women's Rights Commission “given the brutal death of Mahsa Amini at the hands of the IRGC, the subsequent crackdown in Iran on women's rights...” /1 pic.twitter.com/kxtMUgDhFu — Hillel Neuer (@HillelNeuer) October 31, 2022

After her speech, members of the Canadian parliament stood up and clapped in support of Melissa's call to remove the Islamic Republic from the UN Women's Rights Commission.

The Canadian parliament approved and became the first legislature asking to expel Iran from the UN’s top women’s rights body, UN Watch reported on Monday.

Human rights activists have widely celebrated the news saying that they hope other countries will join to expel Iran from UN Women's Rights Commission, while some expressed their criticism saying Candana should do more than just remove Iran from the UN commission.

The Govt of Canada continues to virtue signal on toothless resolutions while it refuses to do something that would actually hurt Iran such as listing the IRGC as a terrorist groups. (Trudeau promised this three years ago but has done nothing.) https://t.co/jdaROcJHEC — Tom Quiggin (@TomTSEC) November 1, 2022

Iranians have been protesting since Sept. 17 following the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old woman who was killed during her arrest in the custody of Iranian police after violating compulsory hijab rules.

Iranian morality police arrested Mahsa Amini on Sept. 13 for wearing an 'improper hijab' and violently beat her leading her into a coma and then she passed away on Sept. 16th.

This is reportedly what #FatemehRashidi said to her mother while crying. She has been kidnapped by the Islamic Republic for a month now.



These brave Iranians who are fighting for their freedom are subject to the most severe tortures.#MahsaAmini https://t.co/jBjQfsvFfn — Hichkas (@HichkasOfficial) November 1, 2022

Violent protests erupted across Iran where demonstrators called for more freedom for women, down with compulsory hijab rules, and the fall of the Iranian government which is led by supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

On Oct. 12, Iran Human Rights (IHRNGO) said that at least 201 people, including 23 kids, were killed in the nationwide protests in Iran.