Is this Saudi Man Sending TikTok Videos From Mars?

With brilliant editing skills, a Saudi TikTok user has gathered momentum as he claimed he lives on Mars, posting videos that have intrigued users of the popular video-sharing app and triggered more than 1 million of them to follow @al.mree5.

The account that has been called al.mree5 (Arabic: Mars) has posted 11 short videos so far, with one of them reaching out to more than 61 million TikTok users.

While most al.mree5 users understand that it is a parody account, they continue to interact with his content as though it is actually from the red planet.

Even more interesting were the many questions users have asked the Saudi TikToker, over the weather on Mars, whether there are WiFi services there or not, and many other fun questions to which he responded with newer videos.

al.mree5 has also used good audio effects for his videos, including the recently captured audio clip by NASA last February, one that has enabled humans to listen to what it sounds like on Mars, which has given his videos a chilling yet semi-authentic feeling.