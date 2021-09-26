Chinese Brand Accused of Promoting Violence and Pedophilia Via Kids’ Shirts

Major Chinese brand, JNBY, landed in hot water after designing ‘welcome to hell’ shirts for children. The company has apologized and taken out all its items from markets and shopping malls, according to a report by the BBC.

The story began after a mother complained online about the inappropriate shirts design with ‘welcome to hell’ and “Let me touch you” written all over them beside some scary images depicting devils and jails referring to it as a “disgusting” design.

A popular Chinese clothing brand has apologised for producing a shirt for children with phrases such as "welcome to hell" and "let me touch you" on it.https://t.co/pHht4uDyaK — Yahoo Singapore (@YahooSG) September 24, 2021

Campaigns to boycott the Chinese brand were launched following the massive interaction with the mother’s plea against the inappropriate shirts for minors. Activists have accused JNBY of promoting violence and pedophilia.

According to the Chinese mother, she said her parents who have no clue of the English language bought the shirt as she recently noticed the printed words on it and took it online to protest the company’s designs.

Fashion Brand Faces Boycott Calls For Printing ‘WELCOME TO HELL’ On Children’s Shirt https://t.co/jL1E49FX16 — Leslie Peirce (@lesliepeirce1) September 24, 2021

On the other hand, the Chinese brand, JNBY’s kidswear label, jnby by JNBY, made an official apology on Thursday on the microblogging site Weibo saying it had taken the shirts off shelves and allowed customers who wish to return their products.

The statement released by the Chinese brand reads: “Our original intention was to promote better, more unique creations,” adding “We also deeply understand that the most important thing is to spread beautiful values.”

JNBY is a vile and disgusting Chinese business that should be fined and banned permanently in Taiwan. https://t.co/OfnsDh1XFt — archangel🇨🇦🍁🏒😇 (@Michael19751424) September 23, 2021

lol… they are sorry they got caught @JNBY_USA @JNBY_JAPAN ? obviously they didnt think their customers know English… and they are right. Not surprised one bit though…. #jnby who wears this shit anyway? https://t.co/gSrntwhxnW — dreistreifen🇦🇷⭐️⭐️🇨🇦 (@dreistreifen) September 25, 2021

However, this is not the first time the Chinese brand is blasted for phrases or pictures printed on kids’ clothes as it has been always printing messages on children's clothes related to violence, heresy, racialism and sexual innuendo, customers as well as netizens found.