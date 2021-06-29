  1. Home
What Did Classified Military Documents Dumped in Bus Station Include?

Published June 29th, 2021 - 06:20 GMT
UK classified
Documents were found at a bus stop to the south of London. (Shutterstock)

The finding of classified documents issued by the UK's Ministry of Defense near a bus station to the south of London earlier this week has caused a wave of angry reactions by people who wondered how sensitive information that can be critical is being handled so poorly by military officials. 

According to the English press, the documents consisted of nearly 50 pages of information related to the HMS Defender placed near Ukraine, particularly whether or not Russia will be responding to the possible passage of the giant ship near the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula last week, 

The documents that were found near a bus station in Kent are quite recent as the discussion of their content was taking place throughout the past week.

Media reports which have referred to the documents incident as "embarrassing" have also highlighted the fact that other pages detailed plans of the future presence of the UK military in Afghanistan, especially after the US-led NATO leaves the country.

Responding to the documents' crisis, the Ministry of Defense has promised a thorough investigation to find out the individuals responsible for the "irresponsible disposal" of the secret documents.

