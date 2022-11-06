Climate Activists protest ahead of COP27

Environmental activists worldwide have been protesting in various ways to grab the attention of leaders on climate issues ahead of the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt scheduled from Nov. 6 to 18.

Hundreds of climate change activists broke into Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands and banned private jets from flying using their bikes a day before COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh.

نشطاء البيئة يقتحمون مدرج مطار شيفول الهولندي لمنع الطائرات من الإقلاع. pic.twitter.com/dmwbxBWiMC — الأحداث الأمريكية🇺🇸 (@US_World1) November 5, 2022

On Saturday, 2 climate activists glued their hands to the frames of artist Francisco Goya’s 'Las Majas' paintings at the Prado Museum in Spain.

Earlier, activists sprayed orange liquid over the fronts of the Bank of England, Home Office, News Corp and MI5, according to Just Stop Oil organization.

🦺 We have given the UK Government until Friday to commit to stopping new oil and gas. We will escalate if they fail to take this basic step in safeguarding our future.



🌻 We don't want to do this. Stop new fossil fuels and we will go home.#FreeLouis #FreeJosh #A22Network pic.twitter.com/L0rzu7ZFZu — Just Stop Oil ⚖️💀🛢 (@JustStop_Oil) November 3, 2022

A pyramid of plastic waste was also uncovered in Egypt's Western Desert days before COP27. The pyramid is totally made out of waste removed from the Nile River.

The 27th UN Climate Change summit (COP27) started today and will continue till Nov. 18 in Sharm El Sheikh's Red Sea resort. 100 heads of state and government will be attending the meeting in Egypt.