  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Climate Activists protest ahead of COP27

Climate Activists protest ahead of COP27

Published November 6th, 2022 - 09:07 GMT
Climate activists
Climate activists rally against the use of fossil fuels outside of the World Bank Headquarters on October 14, 2022 in Washington, DC. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP

Environmental activists worldwide have been protesting in various ways to grab the attention of leaders on climate issues ahead of the 2022 UN Climate Change Conference (COP27) in Egypt scheduled from Nov. 6 to 18.

Also ReadCOP27 kicks off in Egypt's Sharm El-SheikhCOP27 kicks off in Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

Hundreds of climate change activists broke into Amsterdam Airport Schiphol in the Netherlands and banned private jets from flying using their bikes a day before COP27 in Sharm El Sheikh.

On Saturday, 2 climate activists glued their hands to the frames of artist Francisco Goya’s 'Las Majas' paintings at the Prado Museum in Spain.

Earlier, activists sprayed orange liquid over the fronts of the Bank of England, Home Office, News Corp and MI5, according to Just Stop Oil organization. 

A pyramid of plastic waste was also uncovered in Egypt's Western Desert days before COP27. The pyramid is totally made out of waste removed from the Nile River.

The 27th UN Climate Change summit (COP27) started today and will continue till Nov. 18 in Sharm El Sheikh's Red Sea resort. 100 heads of state and government will be attending the meeting in Egypt.

Tags:Climate activistsClimate changeCopCOP27

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...