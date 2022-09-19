Comparing Funerals of Queen Elizabeth II and Princess Diana

As world leaders heading to the United Kingdom preparing to mourn Britain's long-lasting Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on Thursday, September 8th at the age of 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, social media users are now comparing and debating who was more loved by the public Princess Diana or Queen Elizabeth II?

The debate started moments after the announcement of the death of Queen Elizabeth II, online users have taken the discussion online sharing videos and pictures to compare how different the death of Princess Diana, who passed away at the age of 36, and Queen Elizabeth II.

Flower bouquets

One of the main differences between Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II, people paid attention to the huge amount of flower bouquets that were placed during the mourning of Princess Diana by her lovers in the UK compared to the quantity of those specialized for Queen Elizabeth II.

However, social media users linked the various numbers between the flower bouquets received by Princess Diana and Queen Elizabeth II to the way each royal died. Twitter users suggested that it was a huge shock receiving the news about Princess Diana, who passed away following a car crash at an early age in 1997; while Queen Elizabeth II died at an old age.

The World when Princess Diana died vs the World when Queen Elizabeth II died



#QueenElizabethII #LondonBridge pic.twitter.com/9TCOiRXFCt — Mad Beefs (@MadBeefs) September 9, 2022

Number of attendance

Communicators also shared a comparison between the number of people, royal family, political figures and world leaders who are attending the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19, 2022, with those who paid attribution to Princess Diana, then-Princess of Wales, 25 years ago.

According to Buckingham Palace, 22 world leaders are expected to participate in the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey including US president Joe Biden, French president Emmanuel Macron, and Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau.

World Leaders to Attend #QueenElizabeth II Funeral 👇https://t.co/QLtwb2xep1 — Al Bawaba Node (@_thenode) September 14, 2022

Princess Diana's funeral was attended by hundreds of back-then world leaders including US then-First Lady Hillary Rodham Clinton and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, William J. Crowe, French former First Lady Bernadette Chirac, Egyptian ex-First Lady Suzanne Mubarak, and then-Queen Noor of Jordan.

Television coverage of the funeral was watched by 31 million people in the UK, making it one of the most watched live broadcasts to date. While estimated worldwide television audience for the event hit around 2.5 billion people.