Conservatives call to boycott Disney over gay character

ALBAWABA - A gay character in Disney's 'Strange World' movie has caused a wave of criticism among people, especially among Christain conservatives who demanded an international boycott of the giant American mass media company.

Disney's Strange World is an adventure/animation movie which will be released on Nov. 23. It's been confirmed by Disney that it will feature a gay romance in the story triggering wide reactions on social media.

Christian conservatives demand boycott of Disney over gay teen character in “Strange World” https://t.co/xKTGCkE8Ol — LGBTQ Nation (@lgbtqnation) November 18, 2022

One Million Moms (OMM) announced to boycott Disney after the movie premier showed an LGBTQ+ character. A small clip showing a boy flirting with another was released in June drawing backlashes by OMM which said: "Obviously, this part of the movie is a nod to inclusivity, along with a blatant attempt by Disney to normalize a same-sex crush."

A Twitter user said that they are not only boycotting the film but they are also calling to cut off Disney. Another reacted by saying: "Just don't watch it. These people are the worst."

What the hell is with the media's obsession with putting "first" in a headline every time Disney introduces an LGBTQ character? https://t.co/NaiWvSwJ3T — Ohio does not exist. It’s all an illusion. (@Mr_MasonThe2nd) November 19, 2022

Disney received wide criticism as some said that this movie will be mainly watched by kids and should not promote LGBTQ+. According to sources, Disney’s "Strange World" features the first openly gay teenager.