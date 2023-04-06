COVID-19 survivor smells coffee for 1st time in years

ALBAWABA - A COVID-19 patient is finally recovering from the virus. A video was shared online of a woman bursting into tears after the return of her sense of smell.

According to sources, the COVID-19 patient cried so hard after she was able to smell for the first time in two years.

In the clip, Jennifer Henderson, who lost her ability to smell or taste after infection in December 2022, smelled coffee after two years of suffering, the Cleveland Clinic said.

The clinic added that Henderson, who lives in Ohio, finally recovered after being injected with a stellate ganglion block (SGB) which is a known treatment being used to improve smell and taste for some patients with long COVID-19.

Henderson, who used to cook new recipes at home and try diverse foods at restaurants with her husband, described losing her sense of smell and taste as a "terrible" experience.

She confirmed: "Most people don’t understand how that affects you, with two of your major senses gone." But when she was able to smell and taste again, Henderson added: "I'm just so happy to have my life back."

COVID-19 first emerged in China's Wuhan city in 2019 and rapidly turned into a global pandemic affecting the whole world with the number of deaths jumping to over 6,889 million people, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).