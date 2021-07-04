Creativity Sparking out of Flames! Gas Leak’s Top MEMEs

By Sally Shakkour

A gas leak from an underwater pipeline sparked a massive fire on the surface of the water off the Gulf of Mexico on July 2nd. After 5 hours of battling flames the gas leak was put under control.

According to sources, the gas leak has caused huge orange flames flowing out of the water. A footage of three ships trying to put down the fire has gone viral in a short time.

waiting for godzilla to pop out the Gulf of Mexico pic.twitter.com/8ipS3XOtge — ً (@_akaCJ) July 3, 2021

Not only the video was viral; MEME creators have also widely sailed with their imagination. One placed a Godzilla in the middle of the fire and wrote: “waiting for Godzilla to pop out of the Gulf of Mexico.”

It is worth mentioning that Godzilla is a fictional, enormous, destructive, prehistoric sea monster awakened and empowered by nuclear radiation.

"If we're underwater how can there be a----" pic.twitter.com/zWw1pbUGSl — Name (@0w0est) July 2, 2021

The idea of the massive flames coming out from the bottom of the sea is such a rare scene to happen, unless in a cartoon clip. Some took the chance to mock ‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ cartoon where in one the episodes the cartoon characters were able to light fire in the bottom of the sea.

the big fire in the gulf of mexico is now stuck in the suez canal pic.twitter.com/mS4wdhBpKZ — ben wasserman (@benwassertweet) July 3, 2021

Other people have gone far with their imagination. One Twitter user placed the flame circle in the middle of the Suez canal; where the Evergreen cargo ship was stuck for multiple days on 24 March 2021 causing massive imbalance in global trade and loss in millions.

However, several others on social media focused on one of the ships which was trying to put down the fire with a small amount of water as it was barely reaching the front of the vessel.

And what is this one doing? pic.twitter.com/wgtmY1ifyp — Bla B (@bmusonza) July 2, 2021

When a student puts their name on the group project but didn't do any work https://t.co/ZdXGjmXs5p — Teacher Tapp (@TeacherTapp) July 3, 2021

“Waiting for Godzilla to show face….”: a person wrote with a photo of a Simpsons character carrying the slogan “The end is near;” The Simpsons cartoon is well known for predicting futuristic events in real life. It has caused massive controversy after predicting capitol riots in 2020, presidential elections in the US, Kobe Bryant's plane crash and many more events across the globe.

Petroleos Mexicanos, Mexico's state-owned oil company, revealed that the fire had been put under control hours later, blaming a rupture in one of its underwater pipelines.

According to the company no injuries were reported in the mass fire as flames had been put out in a short time.