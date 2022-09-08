Culture vs Tourism? Online Debates Over ‘Modesty Law in UAE'

  1. Home
Published September 8th, 2022 - 06:24 GMT
(Shutterstock: Gervasio S. _ Eureka_89)

As the UAE resumes regular economic activities post the pandemic, particularly as thousands of tourists flock to the GCC country, Emirati commentators used the hashtag #قانون_الاحتشام_في_الامارات (Modesty law in the UAE) to debate whether or not the federal government in the United Arab Emirates should consider a unified modesty law, to maintain the country's conservative culture and traditions. 

Some Emirati commentators complained about some tourists' "lack of consideration" for the local culture, which remains largely conservative, saying that some of them wear very revealing clothes in UAE public spaces, urging them to show respect for the Emirati culture and to "dress more modestly".

Many Emirati social media users tweeted their clothes-related views, saying they welcome all tourists visiting the country as long as they respect the country's traditions.

Is there a modesty law in the UAE?

Given the UAE's federal system of governance, there is no specific dress code required by laws in the seven Emirates that make up the UAE. However, the UAE government has frequently used online outlets to promot regulations for decency in the country, without providing specific examples of what is allowed and what is not.

modesty law UAE

Source: Twitter

Non-government websites that provide tips and guidance for visitors, tourists, or expatriates in the UAE often highlight the need to respect the UAE culture while making clothing choices, stressing modesty, and often mentioning "modesty".

One of the most repeated pieces of advice for both men and women is to "remain covered from shoulder to knees, at least", as long as they are "not outrageous". 

