Egypt: The Curse of the Pharaohs Is Coming True in 2021

News of the Ever Given cargo ship fully blocking traffic through the Suez Canal for the first time in its history has gone viral for about a week now, but the latest conversations have been suggesting a paranormal activity controlling Egyptian fates recently.

"Death shall come on swift wings to him that toucheth the tomb of the pharaoh."

- the curse of king tut's tomb..#curseofthepharaohs#نقل_المومياوات#لعنة_الفراعنه pic.twitter.com/hReOBGBDah — Leela ♥️🌙♓ (@Leela47374831) March 27, 2021

Online commentators have been starting to notice a pattern in disastrous events hitting Egypt for about a week now, including the Suez Canal being blocked by a humongous Japanese-owned cargo ship, causing an international trade halt through the vital waterway, one that is feared to further burden the already aggravated global economy.

In addition to, so far, failed attempts to refloat the Ever Given ship, Egypt has suffered a deadly train crash near Suhaj city, one that resulted in at least 39 deaths, as per figures provided by the Egyptian Health Ministry.

Royal Egyptian mummy parade to be held in Cairo on 3 April



And 👇🏼this is the 3rd incident in less than 24 hours



A column of the Tersa Bridge collapsed in the Haram area of #Giza, #Egypt 🇪🇬 on a number of cars & pedestrians



Maybe the curse of the Pharaohs is real after all 🤔 https://t.co/36UUBYK4ih — Saad Abedine 🤬😷🤟🏼 (@SaadAbedine) March 27, 2021

Moreover, Egyptian local news has reported 18 deaths in the collapse of a residential building in el-Salam neighbourhood in Cairo. A few hours later, residents of El-Marioutteya area in Giza reported the collapse of parts of the formwork of an under-construction bridge, but no injures have been reported by officials so far.

On Saturday, too, a huge fire started in a train station in the city of Zagazig to the south of Egypt, causing panic across travelers before the fire was successfully extinguished.

Online, this unusual sequence of events has been linked to the long-awaited national event scheduled next Saturday in Egypt, one during which 22 ancient Egyptian mummies and 17 royal tombs are going to be transferred from the old Egyptian Museum near Tahrir Square to the Grand Egyptian Museum to the west of the Nile, in what has been called a Royal Parade.

An Egyptian famous of worshiping God Horus says he contacted the spirits of Egyptian Kings & Queens whose mummies will be transferred to Civilisation Museum says he had assurances that recent accidents aren't "Curse Of The Pharaohs" but work of countries & groups who hate Egypt😎 pic.twitter.com/d9BH5BIUTT — sherif ahmed 🇪🇬 (@sherifa78060270) March 27, 2021

Some say it’s the curse of the Pharaohs; the mummies are supposed to be transferred on 3 April 😬😬https://t.co/WuydkaOTsL — angelique adrianus 🚨 no DM 🚫 (@dutchmuslima1) March 27, 2021

According to social media users, the unfortunate events that have been reported in Egypt are increasingly being associated with the "Curse of the pharaohs" that have long been discussed and featured in mythology and Sci-fi literary works.

The curse of the pharaohs or the mummy's curse is a curse alleged to be cast upon anyone who disturbs the mummy of an ancient Egyptian, especially a pharaoh. This curse does not differentiate between thieves and archaeologists, is claimed to cause bad luck, illness, or death. — Fredy Benjamin (@FredyIradian) March 27, 2021

Many Egyptians are expressing their fears online, saying that the attempts of relocating the ancient mummies might be causing all the disruptions across the country, suggesting that it may be better for Egypt to cancel the event and keep the mummies in their current location.