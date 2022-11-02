Declaration of war! Iran's red flag of revenge

Photos and videos have been circulating the internet allegedly showing Iran's 'red flag of revenge' being raised over the domes of some mosques in the country.

Allegations suggested that the alleged 'red flags of revenge' were placed above the dome of the Jamkaran Mosque in the city of Qom and the dome of the Mosque in Shiraz, Iran.

'A declaration of war,' social media users claimed, saying that this flag was risen by the Iranian government last time in Jan. 2020 following the assassination of military officer Qasem Soleiman. However, AFP Fact Check reported that photos and videos shared at that time were not true adding that the red flag is usually seen above this mosque and in the rest of the Shia Muslim world.

Conspiracy theories continued to flood the internet as some suggested that red flags were raised because the country is preparing to revenge on the latest attack by the Islamic State in Shiraz.

ISIS claimed the 'terrorist attack' on the Shahcheragh Shrine in Shiraz city in which 15 people were killed and 40 were wounded.

US supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had earlier blamed the US and Israel for planning and organizing the latest protests in the country, BBC reported.

Iran has been facing an uprising and anti-government protests since Sept. 17 a day after the death of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the Iranian police 3 days after her arrest on Sept. 13. Mahsa Amini, 22, was arrested by the morality police for wearing an 'improper hijab'.

Many protests and rallies, inside and outside Iran, were organized as people decried harsh rules imposed against women in the Islamic Republic including the compulsory hijab rule. Some women cut their hair and burnt the hijab to show solidarity with women in Iran.