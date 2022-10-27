Thousands attend Mahsa Amini's 40th-day ceremony

On Mahsa Amini's 40th-day ceremony, hundreds of thousands of people took the road toward Saqez Province, Iran. Lines of protesters were seen walking to her gravesite to commemorate her memory.

Mahsa Amini became the icon of the latest protests in Iran following her death in the custody of the Iranian morality police 3 days after her arrest. The 22-year-old Iranian woman was detained for wearing the hijab 'improperly'.

stunning video coming out of iran



in mahsa amini’s hometown of saqez, thousands ignore govt road closures to walk to her gravesite

40 days after her death in the custody of iran’s morality policepic.twitter.com/u6EvbGQtjw — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) October 26, 2022

Her death caused huge anger across Iran and hundreds of thousands of people took to the streets to protest calling for women's rights and freedom which soon changed and expanded into a revolution against Islamic rule and the government.

At the beginning of the protests, women were seen cutting their hair and burning the hijab against the country's compulsory hijab rule which led to the death of Mahsa Amini calling for more freedom for women in the country.

According to the Iranian journalist Shahed Alavi, over 100,000 people attended Mahsa Amini’s 40th-day ceremony in Saqez, Kurdistan Province.

“More than 100,000 people attended #MahsaAmini’s 40th-day ceremony,” says Iranian journalist @ShahedAlavi, who is from #Saqez, the same city #MahsaAmini was born, based on analyzing the videos & the roads leading to the cemetery. #مهسا_امینی #IranProtests pic.twitter.com/rhv2X8KKzN — Omid Memarian (@Omid_M) October 26, 2022

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau posted on Mahsa Amini saying: "As the people of Iran and others around the world gather, I want to be clear: We stand with you. We hear your calls to action. And we’ll continue to hold the Iranian regime accountable for its abhorrent and heinous behaviour".

The United Nations have also condemned the killings and the crackdowns by the Iranian police against the protesters. According to US-based rights monitor HRANA, at least 233 protesters were killed in the latest uprising.

🇮🇷#Iran: UN experts condemn the killings and the crackdown by security forces on protesters following the death of #MahsaAmini, incl. alleged gender-based & sexual violence. They call for independent investigations & accountability.



👉https://t.co/sD71lM4Ndq pic.twitter.com/9WpgwBRM6b — UN Special Procedures (@UN_SPExperts) October 26, 2022

Mahsa Amini was arrested in the capital Tehran by the morality police with an accusation of wearing improper hijab on Sept. 13 and died after 3 days after being beaten up by the police, according to her family.

A wild range of protests erupted not only across Iran but also worldwide as thousands of women's rights activists rallied in multiple countries in support of Iranian women against the compulsory hijab denouncing the death of Mahsa Amini.