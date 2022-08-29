Video: Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro as a Cowboy

Ahead of October 2022 elections in Brazil, a new video has shown the country's President Jair Bolsonaro as he took part in the Festa do Peão de Boiadeiro de Barretos cowboy festival in the country's biggest city, Sao Paulo last Friday.

The video which has been shared online showed Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro as he entered the field riding a horse amid loud cheers from the audience.

Bolsonaro cavalga ao som de Capitão do Povo na Festa do Peão de Boiadeiro, Barretos/SP, 26/08/22. pic.twitter.com/76RkjyGaHj — Patriotas (@PATRlOTAS) August 27, 2022

Bolsonaro's entrance was orchestrated to the sound of The People's Captain, in reference to his past experiences in the military.

The Festa do Peão de Boiadeiro de Barretos took place in the town of Barretos near Sao Paulo and has drawn the attention of hundreds of rodeo enthusiasts in the region, where Jair Bolsonaro is a popular politician.

Jair Bolsonaro is particularly favored by rodeo enthusiasts after he limited restrictions imposed on practicing rodeos in the country and created the National Day of Rodeo in 2020.

Bonorinho acabou a noite ainda agora. Deus abençoe Capitão. O povo te ama! 26/8/22 pic.twitter.com/LP8OOPHepV — Karla Kcharla 🇧🇷 (@karlakcharla) August 27, 2022

Bolsonaro's appearance in the Festa do Peão de Boiadeiro de Barretos cowboy festival has been perceived as a move to appeal to voters who will cast their votes in Brazil's next general elections scheduled next October. Bolsonaro faces strong competition from his left-wing component, the former president of Brazil Lula da Silva.

The Brazilian president often associated with the former president of the US Donald Trump is considered among the most conservative and far-right politicians in Brazil and has triggered several controversies in recent years, especially in connection to conspiracy theories he promoted in the wake of the COVID-19 virus and the roll-out of vaccination programs.