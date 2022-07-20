Did Ilhan Omar Fake Being Arrested at Abortion Protest?

Ilhan Omar, the US Congresswoman, has triggered social media storm after posting a video where she claimed to have been arrested by the police while participating in a pro-abortion protest in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon.

In the clip, Ilhan Omar was seen to be walking with her hands behind her back while faking to be handcuffed by policemen who arrested 34 people.

(Source)

Social media users debunked the video shared on Ilhan Omar's official Twitter account that gained over 1.5 million views and over 32.5 likes supporting their allegation that the Somali-origin congresswoman was walking by herself with no cops around.

Furthermore, some people added that Ilhan is lying about being arrested in the video adding that at the end of the video Omar, who placed her hands behind her back claiming to be handcuffed, was seen raising one of her hands and waving it in the air.

Ummmm… if you were arrested - where’s the handcuffs and officers escorting you? https://t.co/7CL5RKzb03 — Julie (@Colombian_23_) July 19, 2022

A person doubted the video saying police asked protesters to clear the road and that was what people did and she was one of those who just changed their place and that doesn't count as an arrest.

On the other hand, some people defended Ilhan Omar saying the American politician was walking toward policemen as she was preparing herself to be handcuffed by the police and that's why she prepared her hands behind her back as shown in the video.

They were arrested. They had their hands ready for handcuffs because they expected to be handcuffed when arrestedhttps://t.co/iSB0bKVU4G — Tara Dublin (@taradublinrocks) July 19, 2022

According to CNN, at least 34 people, among those 16 members of Congress including Ilhan Omar, Sara Jacobs, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib, were arrested in the anti-abortion protest.

In a Twitter post, the US Capitol Police said: "Demonstrators are starting to block First Street, NE. It is against the law to block traffic, so officers are going to give our standard three warnings before they start making arrests." adding that some people refused to listen to the police's warnings so cops were forced to interfere to clear the street.

We have already given our standard three warnings.



Some of the demonstrators are refusing to get out of the street, so we are starting to make arrests. — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) July 19, 2022

Abortion rights protests were launched on Tuesday in front of the Supreme Court against latest decision made by the US court to overturn the Roe v. Wade law holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion.