Did Ilhan Omar Fake Being Arrested at Abortion Protest?

Sally Shakkour

Published July 20th, 2022 - 06:55 GMT
Ilhan Omar
Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) speaks during a news conference to discuss proposed legislation entitled Rent and Mortgage Cancellation Act outside the U.S. Capitol on March 11, 2021 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP

Ilhan Omar, the US Congresswoman, has triggered social media storm after posting a video where she claimed to have been arrested by the police while participating in a pro-abortion protest in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday afternoon.

In the clip, Ilhan Omar was seen to be walking with her hands behind her back while faking to be handcuffed by policemen who arrested 34 people.

(Source)

Social media users debunked the video shared on Ilhan Omar's official Twitter account that gained over 1.5 million views and over 32.5 likes supporting their allegation that the Somali-origin congresswoman was walking by herself with no cops around.

Furthermore, some people added that Ilhan is lying about being arrested in the video adding that at the end of the video Omar, who placed her hands behind her back claiming to be handcuffed, was seen raising one of her hands and waving it in the air.

A person doubted the video saying police asked protesters to clear the road and that was what people did and she was one of those who just changed their place and that doesn't count as an arrest.

On the other hand, some people defended Ilhan Omar saying the American politician was walking toward policemen as she was preparing herself to be handcuffed by the police and that's why she prepared her hands behind her back as shown in the video.

According to CNN, at least 34 people, among those 16 members of Congress including Ilhan Omar, Sara Jacobs, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Rashida Tlaib, were arrested in the anti-abortion protest.

In a Twitter post, the US Capitol Police said: "Demonstrators are starting to block First Street, NE. It is against the law to block traffic, so officers are going to give our standard three warnings before they start making arrests." adding that some people refused to listen to the police's warnings so cops were forced to interfere to clear the street.

Abortion rights protests were launched on Tuesday in front of the Supreme Court against latest decision made by the US court to overturn the Roe v. Wade law holding that there is no longer a federal constitutional right to an abortion. 

