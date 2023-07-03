Did Israel destroy Al-Huriya Theater in Jenin?

ALBAWABA - Amid continuous violence, which was carried out by Israeli army forces in Jenin, many said that Al-Huriya Theater in Jenin was attacked and destroyed during the strikes.

Israeli army forces released drone footage rejecting allegations that Al-Huriya Theater was targeted in the missile strikes in Jenin.

IDF shared the footage with the date referring to "03-07-2023" to show that the Al-Huriya Theater was not hit or destroyed in the attacks.

🔴FAKE



Numerous sources have falsely accused the IDF of striking the Al-Huriya Theater located in Jenin.



To set the record straight: The IDF is ONLY operating against terrorist infrastructures. pic.twitter.com/8sngSXYDHD — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) July 3, 2023

Israeli forces spokesperson said earlier that an operation called “Bayit VeGan” (Home and Garden) started overnight between Sunday and Monday in Jenin.

At least seven people were killed in Israeli attacks in Jenin, while more than 40 Palestinians were injured, with almost 10 of them suffering from critical wounds, in the Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp.

On the other hand, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas today called for an urgent meeting for the Palestinian leadership to be held later this afternoon to discuss the ongoing Israeli military assault on Jenin.