  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Did Michel Hayek predict Saudi Arabia's victory against Argentina?

Did Michel Hayek predict Saudi Arabia's victory against Argentina?

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published November 24th, 2022 - 07:34 GMT
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's midfielder #10 Salem Al-Dawsari (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring his team's second goal during the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group C football match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium in Lusail, north of Doha on November 22, 2022. (Photo by Khaled DESOUKI / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Lebanese psychic and clairvoyant Michel Hayek is believed to have predicted Saudi Arabia's victory over Argentina last year. Saudi Arabia won its game against Argentina last Tuesday by 2:1.

Also Read'Where's Messi?': Saudi fans react after victory'Where's Messi?': Saudi fans react after victory

Michel Hayek, which appears every new year's evening on MTV channel to share his predictions for the coming year, said in 2021 that the Saudi national team will come across an incident which will leave an echo internationally.

However, some social media users said that Michel Hayek was just lucky to predict this shocking result adding that it was by luck as not all his predictions come true.

Also Read'Where's Messi?': Saudi fans react after victoryGerman team's mouth-covered photo split world

Saudi Arabia has shocked the world after its historic win against Argentina during the 2022 FIFA World Cup which is taking place in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.

Tags:Saudi ArabiaArgentinafootballFIFA2022 FIFA World CupFIFA World CupWorld Cup

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...