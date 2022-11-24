Did Michel Hayek predict Saudi Arabia's victory against Argentina?

ALBAWABA - Lebanese psychic and clairvoyant Michel Hayek is believed to have predicted Saudi Arabia's victory over Argentina last year. Saudi Arabia won its game against Argentina last Tuesday by 2:1.

Michel Hayek, which appears every new year's evening on MTV channel to share his predictions for the coming year, said in 2021 that the Saudi national team will come across an incident which will leave an echo internationally.

However, some social media users said that Michel Hayek was just lucky to predict this shocking result adding that it was by luck as not all his predictions come true.

Saudi Arabia has shocked the world after its historic win against Argentina during the 2022 FIFA World Cup which is taking place in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18.