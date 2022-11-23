'Where's Messi?': Saudi fans react after victory

  1. Home
Published November 23rd, 2022 - 09:47 GMT
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia's fans celebrate their team's victory against Argentina. (Twitter/ video screenshots/@wx88)

ALBAWABA - Saudi Arabia's fans have gone insane after the historic victory of their national team against Argentina during a FIFA World Cup match in Qatar. Saudi Arabia won 2-1 in its game with Argentina yesterday.

A Korean T.V. host was giving a report after the historic match when he was interrupted by Saudi fans who started to ask him: "Where's Messi."

The video has gone viral online with over 156,300 views and around 3,000 likes. Saudi Arabia's government has announced a national holiday after their team's big win in the game yesterday.

Another video was shared of another Saudi fan saying: "I found Messi!" then the man pulls his phone from his pocket which shows a picture of the Argentine professional footballer.

Loads of memes have been shared online after the Saudi-Argentia match on Nov. 22 as people were shocked that the Saudi team has taken down Argentia especially as they have Lionel Messi which is well-known for being one of the greatest international players who won the Golden Ball seven times.

