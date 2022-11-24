German team's mouth-covered photo split world

  1. Home
Published November 24th, 2022 - 06:00 GMT
German team
German team cover their mouths as they pose for the team picture ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup Group E football match between Germany and Japan at the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha on November 23, 2022. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

ALBAWABA - German football team covered their mouth while taking the team's picture moments before the game with Japan in Qatar causing chaos on social media.

FIFA has earlier banned the German team's captain from wearing the "One Love" armband in support of LGBTQ+ rights. In response, the team members covered their mouths before the game to protest and show a firm stand.

"It wasn’t about making a political statement — human rights are non-negotiable," the German national team statement read, reaffirming that it's not about banning the armband but it means that FIFA is 'denying a voice.'

Social media users split over the mouth-covered photo of the German national team as some people remembered when famous player Mesut Ozil was persecuted for speaking up about China's crimes against Muslim Uyghurs.

While other people have hailed the German team for standing on their position and supporting human rights. One said: "Love this. Thank you Germany!"

German national team used a pro-LGBTQ+ Lufthansa plane to fly to Qatar for FIFA 2022 World Cup but landed in Oman and were transferred on another plane.

England, Denmark, and Germany have now threatened to withdraw from the current FIFA World Cup, which is taking place in Qatar, after being banned from wearing the "One Love" armband.

