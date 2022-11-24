German team's mouth-covered photo split world

ALBAWABA - German football team covered their mouth while taking the team's picture moments before the game with Japan in Qatar causing chaos on social media.

FIFA has earlier banned the German team's captain from wearing the "One Love" armband in support of LGBTQ+ rights. In response, the team members covered their mouths before the game to protest and show a firm stand.

It wasn’t about making a political statement – human rights are non-negotiable. That should be taken for granted, but it still isn’t the case. That’s why this message is so important to us.



Denying us the armband is the same as denying us a voice. We stand by our position. pic.twitter.com/tiQKuE4XV7 — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) November 23, 2022

"It wasn’t about making a political statement — human rights are non-negotiable," the German national team statement read, reaffirming that it's not about banning the armband but it means that FIFA is 'denying a voice.'

Social media users split over the mouth-covered photo of the German national team as some people remembered when famous player Mesut Ozil was persecuted for speaking up about China's crimes against Muslim Uyghurs.

While other people have hailed the German team for standing on their position and supporting human rights. One said: "Love this. Thank you Germany!"

“Human rights are non negotiable” unless you are Muslims from Palestine or Uyghur and Ozil is speaking about them.

Germany ended Mesut Ozil's career because he spoke about the oppressed muslims and now they want to give a lesson in freedom of speech and human rights. pic.twitter.com/gsUuBB6Y9X — Gabbar (@Gabbar0099) November 24, 2022

German national team used a pro-LGBTQ+ Lufthansa plane to fly to Qatar for FIFA 2022 World Cup but landed in Oman and were transferred on another plane.

England, Denmark, and Germany have now threatened to withdraw from the current FIFA World Cup, which is taking place in Qatar, after being banned from wearing the "One Love" armband.