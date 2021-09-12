Does the FBI 9/11 Attacks’ Released Document Have New Information?

The US’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released the first of the 9/11 attacks’ documents which includes an interview with one of the Saudi embassy workers in Los Angeles back on the 4th of April in 2016.

The 17-page document on 9/11 attacks was declassified pursuant to President Joe Biden’s executive order on Sep 3, 2021.

A lawyer for 9/11 families says: “We thank President Biden for his commitment to truth and transparency for the 9/11 families. With this first release of documents, 20 years of Saudi Arabia counting on the U.S. government to cover up its role in 9/11 comes to an end." pic.twitter.com/0IDmSnfg9A — Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) September 12, 2021

According to the documents, the interview with the Saudi worker attempts to figure out the Saudi embassy’s role in the 9/11 attacks. In the released papers, the interview was mainly about Omar Al-Bayoumi who came to the US for study and has no relationship with the Saudi intelligence.

However, the FBI documents on 9/11 attacks claim that he is related to the Saudi intelligence alleging that he was a very popular person at the embassy. The papers put down details of contacts between Bayoumi and the two hijackers - Nawaf al Hazmi and Khalid al Midhar.

These 17 pages of 9/11 docs just released by FBI should be read alongside the infamous "28 pages" from a congressional committee's probe into the attacks released in 2016



This is the Omar al-Bayoumi, the Saudi national referred to in the new FBI docs https://t.co/clFb89teZ3 https://t.co/mTHcHTOfCg pic.twitter.com/LAdRilAgPx — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) September 12, 2021

Furthermore, it pointed out that Omar Al-Bayoumi reportedly assisted Nawaf Al Hazmi and Khalid Al Midhar get an apartment in San Diego before 9/11 attacks. The documents however didn’t have a clear link between the Saudi intelligence and the hijackers.

Social media users have rejected the idea of Al-Bayoumi’s link to the Saudi government justifying that Omar had been under investigation following 9/11 attacks and then he was released over lack of evidences against him.

These 17 pages are not very impressive in terms of new details. There has been a lot declassified and written about Bayoumi & assistance the Saudi national provided to 2 of the hijackers



I suspect these new pages were declassified b/c FBI messed up here https://t.co/FtbUOmdZ9V — Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) September 12, 2021