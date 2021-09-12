Does the FBI 9/11 Attacks’ Released Document Have New Information?

The US’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released the first of the 9/11 attacks’ documents which includes an interview with one of the Saudi embassy workers in Los Angeles back on the 4th of April in 2016.
The 17-page document on 9/11 attacks was declassified pursuant to President Joe Biden’s executive order on Sep 3, 2021.
A lawyer for 9/11 families says: “We thank President Biden for his commitment to truth and transparency for the 9/11 families. With this first release of documents, 20 years of Saudi Arabia counting on the U.S. government to cover up its role in 9/11 comes to an end." pic.twitter.com/0IDmSnfg9A— Jan Wolfe (@JanNWolfe) September 12, 2021
According to the documents, the interview with the Saudi worker attempts to figure out the Saudi embassy’s role in the 9/11 attacks. In the released papers, the interview was mainly about Omar Al-Bayoumi who came to the US for study and has no relationship with the Saudi intelligence.
However, the FBI documents on 9/11 attacks claim that he is related to the Saudi intelligence alleging that he was a very popular person at the embassy. The papers put down details of contacts between Bayoumi and the two hijackers - Nawaf al Hazmi and Khalid al Midhar.
These 17 pages of 9/11 docs just released by FBI should be read alongside the infamous "28 pages" from a congressional committee's probe into the attacks released in 2016— Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) September 12, 2021
This is the Omar al-Bayoumi, the Saudi national referred to in the new FBI docs https://t.co/clFb89teZ3 https://t.co/mTHcHTOfCg pic.twitter.com/LAdRilAgPx
Furthermore, it pointed out that Omar Al-Bayoumi reportedly assisted Nawaf Al Hazmi and Khalid Al Midhar get an apartment in San Diego before 9/11 attacks. The documents however didn’t have a clear link between the Saudi intelligence and the hijackers.
Social media users have rejected the idea of Al-Bayoumi’s link to the Saudi government justifying that Omar had been under investigation following 9/11 attacks and then he was released over lack of evidences against him.
These 17 pages are not very impressive in terms of new details. There has been a lot declassified and written about Bayoumi & assistance the Saudi national provided to 2 of the hijackers— Jason Leopold (@JasonLeopold) September 12, 2021
I suspect these new pages were declassified b/c FBI messed up here https://t.co/FtbUOmdZ9V
September 11 attacks:
The 9//11 attacks were a series of 4 coordinated terrorist attacks by the al-Qaeda militant group against the US on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001. The hijackers were organized into three groups of five hijackers and one group of four. Each group had one hijacker who had received flight training and took over control of the aircraft.
At least 2,997 people were killed in the 9//11 attacks on the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and in the United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed into a Pennsylvania field.
© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)