Does the FBI 9/11 Attacks’ Released Document Have New Information?

Published September 12th, 2021 - 12:39 GMT
The 9//11 attacks were a series of 4 coordinated terrorist attacks by the al-Qaeda militant group.
The Statue of Liberty is seen on September 11, 2021 in New York City. The nation is marking the 20th anniversary of the terror attacks of September 11, 2001, when the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew hijacked airplanes into the World Trade Center, Shanksville, PA and the Pentagon, killing nearly 3,000 people. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images/AFP
The US’s Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has released the first of the 9/11 attacks’ documents which includes an interview with one of the Saudi embassy workers in Los Angeles back on the 4th of April in 2016.

The 17-page document on 9/11 attacks was declassified pursuant to President Joe Biden’s executive order on  Sep 3, 2021.

According to the documents, the interview with the Saudi worker attempts to figure out the Saudi embassy’s role in the 9/11 attacks. In the released papers, the interview was mainly about Omar Al-Bayoumi who came to the US for study and has no relationship with the Saudi intelligence.

However, the FBI documents on 9/11 attacks claim that he is related to the Saudi intelligence alleging that he was a very popular person at the embassy. The papers put down details of contacts between Bayoumi and the two hijackers - Nawaf al Hazmi and Khalid al Midhar.

Furthermore, it pointed out that Omar Al-Bayoumi reportedly assisted Nawaf Al Hazmi and Khalid Al Midhar get an apartment in San Diego before 9/11 attacks. The documents however didn’t have a clear link between the Saudi intelligence and the hijackers.

Social media users have rejected the idea of Al-Bayoumi’s link to the Saudi government justifying that Omar had been under investigation following 9/11 attacks and then he was released over lack of evidences against him.

September 11 attacks:

The 9//11 attacks were a series of 4  coordinated terrorist attacks by the al-Qaeda militant group against the US on the morning of Tuesday, September 11, 2001. The hijackers were organized into three groups of five hijackers and one group of four. Each group had one hijacker who had received flight training and took over control of the aircraft. 

At least 2,997 people were killed in the 9//11 attacks on the Twin Towers, the Pentagon, and in the United Airlines Flight 93 that crashed into a Pennsylvania field.

