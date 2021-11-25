Does Joe Biden Suffer from Cancer? Medical Report Explains

Last Friday, US President Joe Biden transferred his powers temporarily to his Vice President Kamala Harris to undergo a routine health check including a colonoscopy, but the findings have been alarming American commentators.

Despite an announcement by the White House that the 79-years old president will be running for the 2024 elections as per plans, social media has been busy with speculations over Joe Biden's health condition, especially in light of a recent medical report that revealed new findings of the 46th president's health.

ICYMI: The White House released a memo on what @POTUS’ doctor found in his colon. pic.twitter.com/Ofm6RSDeYF — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) November 25, 2021

The White House has released a report by the President's physician explaining that his colonoscopy on Friday was successful and that it has revealed a small tissue growth in his colon, one that still needs careful observation even though it is benign.

According to the report, the polyp found in Biden's body can be described as "pre-cancerous" and that it is similar to the one which was removed in 2008.

Has Joe Biden cured cancer yet? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 21, 2021

The report was concluded with a recommendation that another colonoscopy should be carried out in 7 to 8 years.

Online people widely shared the news and wondered if this will affect Biden's bid for a second term in the White House, particularly as he is the oldest US President in office.