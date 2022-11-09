Does Zelenskyy deserve an Oscar?

Hollywood actor Sean Penn paid a visit to Kyiv where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. During their meeting, the American actor and director gave his Oscar prize to Zelenskyy.

Wide reactions were made online where some people slammed the American actor saying that the Ukrainian president doesn't deserve an Oscar prize. One mockingly commented: "He knows Zelensky's performance deserves it more."

While some other commentators said that the Oscar prize given to the Ukraine president represents Zelenskyy's steadfastness in face of the Russian war.

A person praised the American actor's move saying: "contributing to the war effort instead of offering empty words!" Others had a totally different opinion saying that Sean Penn doesn't even deserve the Oscar prize he has.

This video published by President Volodymyr Zelensky shows his meeting with U.S. actor Sean Penn in Kyiv.



According to local Ukrainian media, the prize is set to stay in Ukraine until its victory in face of Russia as the actor stated: 'When you win, bring it back to Malibu.' In return, Zelenskyy has also awarded Sean Penn Ukraine's Order of Merit.

Earlier, American actor Penn was filming a documentary movie in Ukraine when Russia decided to invade the country on Feb. 24 pushing him to flee war in March.

Noting the fact that the Ukrainian president used to be a comedian and actor before becoming a politician. Zelenskyy launched the production company Kvartal 95, which produced films, cartoons, and TV shows including the TV series Servant of the People, in which he played the role of the Ukrainian president.