Protests in Doha: The Qatari Citizenship Is Not Enough for Voting

Published August 10th, 2021 - 06:07 GMT
Protests in Doha, Qatar
Protests in Doha, Qatar on the 9th of August 2021 over election law. (Twitter: @Al_hajjoori)

Despite the lack of official media coverage, local social media accounts streaming from Doha, Qatar have posted photos and videos from protests that took place over the new election law throughout Monday.

While the government-owned Qatar News Agency announced summoning 7 people over "misusing social media platforms to trigger tribal and civil unrest," local sources have reported amounting anger over the recently announced election law, which they say "deprives generations of new Qataris from voting."

According to the new law that paves the way for Qatar's first general elections next October, voters should be above 18 years old, be "original" Qataris, being born in Qatar, and have Qatari grandfathers.

The law that was endorsed by Qatar's Emir has sparked anger amongst hundreds of Qataris who took to the streets of Umm Al Zubar East demanding the right to vote for every individual with Qatari citizenship, regardless of the circumstances on which they were granted it.

Reports by foreign journalists have suggested that protests were organized by members of the Al Murrah tribe with Saudi links, whose members were involved in an attempted coup against the ruling Al Thani tribe in the early 2000s. However, many of Al Murrah members continue to be stateless.

