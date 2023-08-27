Donald Trump mugshot merch makes more than $7m

ALBAWABA- Former president Donald Trump's mugshot has been turned into Merchandise including T-shirts, cups, stickers, and more by his son, Donald Trump Junior.

According to Al Arabiya News, The merch already made over $7 million. Donald Trump Junior promised that he would not benefit from the merchandise's profits but instead would donate it all "to the Legal Defense Fund to fight the tyranny & insanity".

Donald Trump Jr. Online Shop

The "Free Trump Merch" merchandise featuring Donald Trump's mugshot photos gained an astounding $4 million in its first day of sales on Friday.

Donald Trump Jr. took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to advertise the merchandise accumulating 2.3 million views and 40k likes at the time of writing this article.

Looking at the sales, a large number of people bought the merchandise for themselves and family members in support of freeing the former president from jail.

Free Trump Merch! To be clear all profits from this on my Web Store are going to be donated to the Legal Defense Fund to fight the tyranny & insanity we’re seeing before us. Unlike many, I won’t try to profit from this but will do what I can to help. https://t.co/qUQDGg2wAB pic.twitter.com/dm6wL3Mf29 — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 25, 2023

Donald Trump's mugshot merchandise is reasonably priced with t-shirts and caps costing from $20 to $29.99, mugs for $15, and more.

X (formerly known as Twitter) users voiced their opinions on the merchandise with some supporting the cause and others poking fun at the former president and his son by saying that billionaires don't need money for a "Get Out of Jail Free card."

Comments in support of Trump and his son:

Donald Trump Jr. on X

"Done…got me a cup and stickers"

"Can’t wait to wear my shirt proudly! We got this 💪🏼🇺🇸🙏🏼"

Comments poking fun at Trump and his son:

"Oh, for a sec I thought it was free. 😂"

"Will this legal defense fund help all 19 defendants or just the billionaire?"

If you are interested in purchasing Donald Trump's mugshot merchandise, they are still in stock on Donald Trump Jr.'s online shop through his website.