Is Dot Esports' Report on Saudi Crown Prince's Video Gaming Fake?

In a report released a few days ago, Dot Esports revealed that the Saudi heir is amongst the top spenders on video games, especially Dota 2, which the report concludes received about $6,000 on the International 2020 Battle Pass.

Dot Esports: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince has spent over $6000 on International 2020 Battle Pass.https://t.co/g5ky4vrjsu

Saudi Arabia crown prince is a gamer. I'd love talking video games to all gamers of world including crown prince and get a big esports event

via @GoogleNews — Brian Brackney (@Heltodemon) May 31, 2020

The report mentioned a Steam community account named Purrrrrfect Devil Angel Yukeo as Mohammad bin Salman's gaming platform, where he's reportedly "claimed several badges and made it to the Level 14,430 in just four days."

While reports of MbS's love for video gaming have been discussed ever since he assumed power in the summer of 2017, the report fails to note that the account they are referring to is subtitled by the name "HRH Prince Abdullah bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud" and not the Saudi Crown Prince, Mohammad.

In the detailed profile information designed in a Question/Answer format, the user is clearly bragging about being an Al Saud prince, talking about "a massive palace he lives in, one that cost $7 billion where it could take him 30 minutes to move from one room to another."

The profile, which was previously called Archangel Yuji and has a female profile picture, also mentions "billions worth of shares in Amazon" and how "he and his family built a huge fancy hotel to host world leaders and royal families." He adds that Saudi Royalty is building the Jeddah Tower which will be the tallest worldwide."

Considering the sensitivity of MbS's political rank being the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia and the de facto ruler of the country, such information in a gaming profile might need a little more fact-checking on Dot Esports part, especially that he could use a completely incognito profile with no hint to his real identity if his only purpose was to play video games.

False Information

1- King Salman does not have a son name Abdullah.

2- The picture is of Prince Salman Bin Abdulaziz Bin Salman

3- I don’t deny if it was a Saudi Prince, but for sure it’s not the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as claimed by https://t.co/Pt4phDUtmX — ضارب شيء (@Gudelz84) June 1, 2020

Additionally, the wrong name of the prince suggests that either the account belongs to another Al Saud prince, even though none of King Salman's sons that are known to the public is named Abdullah. It could also be a fake account used for political agenda against him, or an admirer of both the Saudi royal family and video games using their name to draw attention.