Egyptian politician enjoys luxurious lifestyle in Europe

ALBAWABA - A video of an Egyptian businessman, investor, public figure and politician has gone viral on social media after he was seen riding a luxurious car in Europe.

The member of the House of Representatives of Egypt, Mohamed M. Abou El Enein, was caught on video leaving an expensive Bugatti car.

Social media users have widely circulated the video and slammed the behavior of the Egyptian politician among the deteriorating economic situation in Egypt and the decline of the Egyptian pound against the dollar.

According to the latest reports, the Egyptian pound has lost almost half of its value against the US dollar since March 2022, a thing which was met by a rise in goods prices including main ones.

🛑 وكيل مجلس النواب المصري وممثل الشعب النائب محمد أبو العنين مالك قنوات صدي البلد وهو يدافع عن #حياة_كريمة ومشروعات الدولة في #العاصمة_الادارية_الجديدة من أمام فنادق أوروبا. pic.twitter.com/TMwKhadZQK — omar elfatairy (@OElfatairy) July 10, 2023

According to the footage, the Egyptian politician was heading to Hôtel de Paris when he was caught in the video.

The video has crashed social media with many comments emerging online as a person estimated that the car price ranges between 1.5 million to 3 million.

On the other hand, some people defended the Egyptian politician saying that since it's his own money no one has the right to judge him.