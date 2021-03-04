Egyptian Uproar Over New Civil Status Law; Women Are Losing Their Second-class Citizen Rank

While the world prepares to celebrate women during the month of March, Egyptian women reported shock over unconfirmed details of the new draft civil status law , one that has been deemed less favorable of women in comparison with the older law.

Even though the new law has not yet been approved, Egyptian women reported major concerns over the new law, as some of its articles are taking away some of women's already granted rights.

Social media activists have highlighted a number of issues with the new law, such as articles that grant male family members the right to prevent adult women from traveling without permission, in addition to allowing them to veto their marriages at any point.

Everyday and with the least effort ...(Egypt) makes me wonder what I did in my life to deserve this treatment that did not even rise to the human level . recently I became (فاقدة الاهلية) ..l don't feel safe . I don't want to have a future here#لا_لقانون_الاحوال_الشخصية_الجديد https://t.co/xQ1FIJPj7a — كتالونية 🇦🇹 (@officials_MM) February 25, 2021

Egypt has become hell on earth for women, I don't wanna live here anymore and I don't want my children to suffer the way I'm suffering to get my basic rights! But guess what? I can't leave because a male has to decide whether I can travel or not!#لا_لقانون_الاحوال_الشخصية_الجديد — Sirius (@nadagamaalx) February 25, 2021

Despite celebrating raising the legal age for marriage to 18, the new draft law is still giving men massive rights in comparison with women, including exclusive custody rules in cases of separation or divorce.

Egyptian women have called on MPs not to pass the new law, saying that modern laws should recognize women's status in the 21st century as full human beings.