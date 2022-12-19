Elon Musk to resign as Twitter head

ALBAWABA - Once again, Elon Musk has been the main talk of the internet after sharing a controversial poll on Twitter. Tesla's CEO asked people whether he should step down as head of Twitter.

In the post, SpaceX founder wrote: "Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll." At least 11,444,840 people voted so far with six more hours to go.

Should I step down as head of Twitter? I will abide by the results of this poll. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 18, 2022

At the time of writing, 56.3 percent voted in favor of Elon Musk's resignation as head of Twitter, while 43.7 percent voted no. However, it is unclear yet whether Musk will actually step down if most of the people voted yes.

In another post, the billionaire stated: "As the saying goes, be careful what you wish, as you might get it."

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and SpaceX founder, finalized the Twitter acquisition deal on Oct. 27 in a $44 billion deal. The 51-year-old businessman was the world's richest person in the world, but now he was taken down by Bernard Arnault, who is currently the richest person in the world with about $171 billion net worth as of December 2022.