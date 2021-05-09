Elon Musk Hosting SNL: 'Did You Think I Was Going to Be a Chill, Normal Dude?'

The second richest man on earth has just made a highly anticipated appearance on TV, hosting a comedy show in which he has taken part in a number of comedy skits and revealed a number of personal secrets.

"I sometimes say or post strange things, but that's just how my brain works. I reinvented electric cars, and I’m sending people to Mars on a rocket ship. Did you think I was also going to be a chill, normal dude?" — @elonmusk pic.twitter.com/ts87CmHBcB — Pranay Pathole (@PPathole) May 9, 2021

Elon Musk has never been the conventional businessman. It is true he has reinvented electric cars, endorsed cryptocurrencies, founded SpaceX, and promised to colonize Mars, but he is also a funny man who was able to host America's most famous comedy show; Saturday Night Live.

In his monologue presenting the episode that aired last night, Musk talked about not being the "normal chill dude" people expect, suggesting that being a successful science nerd is the reason behind this.

Elon Musk: "I want the world to see the man who gave everything to ensure that humanity's future will be among the stars."



Pete Davidson, a careless Martian astronaut: "Okay" pic.twitter.com/LJxjlaUR2l — Michael Sheetz (@thesheetztweetz) May 9, 2021

As a member of Gen X, I feel that I need a translator for this skit. #ElonMusk #snl #SaturdayNightLive pic.twitter.com/Lq2bUPteeh — AC Junior 😷 (@CamJunior1972) May 9, 2021

Musk talked about his funny often not-well-understood tweets and disclosed that he is the first SNL host to admit that he has Asperger syndrome.

Celebrating Mothers' Day, Musk had introduced his own mother to the audience bringing her to the stage. In response to her question about her Mothers' Day gift, Musk jokingly said "of course it's dogecoin," in reference to the cryptocurrency he has endorsed for months.

Best SNL ever! My favorite was Cowboy Leeron talking about electric horses and digging tunnels. Great job @elonmusk! pic.twitter.com/mINnvKI7d1 — Gary Black (@garyblack00) May 9, 2021

Musk's skits on SNL have addressed his passion for electric cars in a cowboy scene that mentioned "electric horses, his excitement for humans colonizing Mars, in addition to his interest in digital currencies."

Following the episode, Musk's name was amongst social media's most discussed trends, as people shared numerous memes about his skits.