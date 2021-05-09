  1. Home
Elon Musk Hosting SNL: 'Did You Think I Was Going to Be a Chill, Normal Dude?'

Published May 9th, 2021 - 07:04 GMT
Elon Musk hosting SNL
Musk hosted the comedy show and took part in a number of skits. (Twitter)

The second richest man on earth has just made a highly anticipated appearance on TV, hosting a comedy show in which he has taken part in a number of comedy skits and revealed a number of personal secrets.

Elon Musk has never been the conventional businessman. It is true he has reinvented electric cars, endorsed cryptocurrencies, founded SpaceX, and promised to colonize Mars, but he is also a funny man who was able to host America's most famous comedy show; Saturday Night Live.

In his monologue presenting the episode that aired last night, Musk talked about not being the "normal chill dude" people expect, suggesting that being a successful science nerd is the reason behind this.

Musk talked about his funny often not-well-understood tweets and disclosed that he is the first SNL host to admit that he has Asperger syndrome.

Celebrating Mothers' Day, Musk had introduced his own mother to the audience bringing her to the stage. In response to her question about her Mothers' Day gift, Musk jokingly said "of course it's dogecoin," in reference to the cryptocurrency he has endorsed for months.

Musk's skits on SNL have addressed his passion for electric cars in a cowboy scene that mentioned "electric horses, his excitement for humans colonizing Mars, in addition to his interest in digital currencies."

Following the episode, Musk's name was amongst social media's most discussed trends, as people shared numerous memes about his skits.

