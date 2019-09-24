Emotional Speech by Climate Change Activist Greta Thunberg Sparks Debate

Greta Thunberg, a young Swedish environmental activist, gave a heart wrenching speech at the UN climate summit about the risks posed by climate change.

The 16-year-old says governments have betrayed young people, that they "are not mature enough to tell it like it is" and that they're failing youth. In an emotional speech she reminded leaders at the UN that while she should be pursuing her dreams and going to school, she is instead out there fighting for climate change while they stand by and watch.

"This is all wrong. I shouldn’t be up here," Thunberg said. "I should be in school on the other side of the ocean. Yet you come to us young people for hope. How dare you! You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words.’

Greta Thunberg



I AM SHAKING 😭💔pic.twitter.com/uox6uheYQG — StanceGrounded (@_SJPeace_) September 23, 2019

Days after millions of young people joined protests worldwide to demand emergency action on climate change, leaders gathered for the annual United Nations’ General Assembly aiming to put an end to carbon emissions.

"The eyes of all future generations are upon you. And if you choose to fail us, I say we will never forgive you."



-- @GretaThunberg at UN #ClimateAction Summit. https://t.co/g4uXzT9aRM pic.twitter.com/2nBzFxsnxP — United Nations (@UN) September 23, 2019

At the United Nations convention, Thunberg joined 14 other children to deliver a strong message about the rights of young people amid an environmental crisis. Thunberg and the other children complained that world leaders were endangering children by ignoring climate breakdown. "They promised to protect the rights of the child and they have not done this," she asserted.

“Right here, right now is where we draw the line. The world is waking up. And change is coming, whether you like it or not.”

My full speech in United Nations General Assembly. #howdareyou https://t.co/eKZXDqTAcP — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) September 23, 2019

Donald Trump only briefly dipped into the climate summit. As the US president crossed paths with Greta, she fixed him with a withering stare which echoed in a viral hashtag #HowDareYou in support of Thunberg.

He doesn’t have the courage to stop and address this brave young woman. https://t.co/SdR3hWzwD8 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 23, 2019

Some reactions from several public figures to Thunberg were shocking and brutal. On Fox News, Laura Ingraham compared Greta Thunberg to Children of the Corn.

Laura Ingraham compares Greta Thunberg to Children of the Corn pic.twitter.com/eiCvYIbthr — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) September 24, 2019

In addition, Michael Knowles of the Daily Wire called Greta Thunberg a "mentally ill Swedish child" during a Fox News segment. Fox News later apologized on behalf of the pundit.

Michael Knowles of Daily Wire just called Greta Thunberg a "mentally ill Swedish child."@ChristopherHahn tore into him pic.twitter.com/Ki0cK6W3Ev — jordan (@JordanUhl) September 23, 2019

These reactions have sparked outrage among social media activists, who defended Thunberg tirelessly.

British right-wing journalists/pundits going after @GretaThunberg was this year’s most clear example of how disgusting & rotten the British press can be. It’s embarrassing & so humiliating to see that level of entitlement & hatred. — GRETANATOR (@shahmiruk) September 24, 2019

Thunberg has created a new wave of climate change activism through her solitary protests. Now, thanks to her activism, world leaders are finally listening to the reality of global warming, and the unfathomable consequences of climate change.