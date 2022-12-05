  1. Home
England fan chants 'free Palestine' on Israeli TV

Published December 5th, 2022 - 09:57 GMT
Free Palestine
England fan chants "free Palestine" while doing an interview with Israeli channel. (Twitter/ video screenshot/ @AlARABINUK)

ALBAWABA - Since the start of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar, football fans and players have shown huge support for Palestine. Football fans carried the Palestinian flag in stadiums and across the streets of Qatar.

A video was shared last night showing English football fans happy with their team's victory over Senegal before one of them started screaming 'free Palestine' during an interview with an Israeli TV channel.

The video, which got more than 232 thousand views, was taken after the World Cup match between England and Senegal teams which ended (3-0) for England.

Some football fans have been avoiding making interviews with the Israeli press since the beginning of the FIFA World Cup; while others confronted Israeli journalists saying 'there's nothing called Israel, its Palestine'.

An Argentinian football fan asked a Qatari man to take his Palestine flag armband and chant "Free Palestine". Another British football fan was also seen doing the same in a separate video.

