  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Fake Twitter accounts cost Lockheed Martin, Eli Lilly billions

Fake Twitter accounts cost Lockheed Martin, Eli Lilly billions

Published November 14th, 2022 - 05:21 GMT
fake account
Twitter. (Shutterstock/ file photo)

Since the announcement of the new Twitter owner Elon Musk the $8 account verification on Nov. 5, some people took advantage and created fake accounts in the names of huge companies costing them billions.

Also ReadIs it safe to verify everyone on Twitter?Is it safe to verify everyone on Twitter?

American pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly's stock fell 4.37% and the company lost $30 billion after a fake account called @EliLillyandCo tweeted: "We are excited to announce insulin is free now."

Eli Lilly and Company's real Twitter account apologized for the previous tweet saying it was a misleading message from a fake account. However, many people got upset as the fake account has the same name claiming it was also verified.

According to WHO, around 422 million people have diabetes worldwide, most of which live in low- and middle-income countries.

The giant Lockheed Martin was also negatively affected by Elon Musk's $8 verification policy after a fake account in the name of the US aerospace, arms and defence company shared a Tweet about halting some weapons sales to some countries.

A tweet by a "@LockheedMartini" account read: "We will begin halting weapons sales to Saudi Arabia, Israel, and the United States until further investigation into their records of human rights abuses."

Also ReadIs it safe to verify everyone on Twitter?Will Elon Musk help Trump restore his Twitter account?

Lockheed Martin's stock fell sharply after the fake announcement of the weapons sales ban to Israel, Saudi Arabia, and the US. Experts believe that the company lost billions after the fake tweet.

SpaceX founder and Tesla CEO announced to permanently suspend any Twitter account engaging in impersonation. Elon Musk became the new owner of the social media company 'Twitter' in a $44 billion deal on Oct. 27. 

Tags:TwitterElon MuskMuskSocial Media

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...