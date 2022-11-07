Is it safe to verify everyone on Twitter?

  1. Home
Published November 7th, 2022 - 05:33 GMT
Elon Musk
Editorial illustration of Elon Musk portrait and Twitter logo. (Shutterstock/ file photo)

Since the announcement of Elon Musk, the new chief executive officer of Twitter, of an $8 verification bill, Twitter users have been insanely debating how safe will the platform become if everyone gets verified.

Elon Musk has been the main talk of the internet since acquiring Twitter for $44 billion on Oct. 27 for his unexpected decisions including verification marks and layoffs. Tesla CEO announced that any person can be verified on Twitter for only $8/month.

"It will cause chaos," people complained saying that any regular person might pay $8 and imitate the personality of another person. Users may create a fake account of either a political, human rights defender, or celebrity figure.

However, the SpaceX founder warned that anyone engaging in impersonation will be permanently suspended from Twitter. "Any Twitter handles engaging in impersonation without clearly specifying 'parody' will be permanently suspended," Elon Musk posted.

Musk stated that earlier people used to get warnings before being suspended but now "there will be no warning."

US Comedian Kathy Griffin was banned from Twitter yesterday for impersonating Elon Musk. Kathy changed her name to Elon Musk on Twitter and asked people to vote for Democrats in the upcoming midterm elections along with other posts.

The Twitter account of actor Rich Sommer was also suspended for the same reason.

