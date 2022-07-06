  1. Home
Marwan Asmar

Published July 6th, 2022 - 07:49 GMT
New colors new flag
New colors new flag: Opposing the LGBTQ (twitter)

ALBAWABA - Young people in Egypt have launched the a campaign called "Fetrah" to oppose influence of the LGBTQ. 

The campaign is being declared nationwide and is designed to stem the growing influence of the gay community in Egypt and Arab world. 

Fetrah is trending on the social media and is opposing the LGBTQ on religious grounds and say they are going more support from local businesses. 

Just like the LGBTQ, the new opposing campaign has its own flag and simple set of colors under an Arabic and English hashtags (#fetrah #فطرة فطرة_لرفض_الشـzوz). The colors may be designed to emphasize the sexes - male and female genders.

It appears that the campaign has already - and in directly I might add - a strong supporter from the Russian president Vladimir Putin. This is what he had to say:

The anti-campaign, which is relatively new has different angles with people giving their opinions:

And then there is these one:

No doubt we will hear more from this campaign. Is the fight on?

