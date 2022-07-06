Fetrah: Anti-Gay Campaign in Egypt to Fight The LGBTQ

ALBAWABA - Young people in Egypt have launched the a campaign called "Fetrah" to oppose influence of the LGBTQ.

The campaign is being declared nationwide and is designed to stem the growing influence of the gay community in Egypt and Arab world.

Fetrah is trending on the social media and is opposing the LGBTQ on religious grounds and say they are going more support from local businesses.

#fetrah is an initiative through which you show that you are against homosexuality



The word means in Arabic "Primitiveness" , as we all know that the normal human is either Male or female



#فطرة #Fetrah

Just like the LGBTQ, the new opposing campaign has its own flag and simple set of colors under an Arabic and English hashtags (#fetrah #فطرة فطرة_لرفض_الشـzوz). The colors may be designed to emphasize the sexes - male and female genders.

It appears that the campaign has already - and in directly I might add - a strong supporter from the Russian president Vladimir Putin. This is what he had to say:

The anti-campaign, which is relatively new has different angles with people giving their opinions:

I have choice to accept and respect what I believe it's right and I have a choice to refuse what's wrong

and no one has right to force their nasty dasty beliefs on me

And then there is these one:

قال تعالى :{يَا أَيُّهَا النَّاسُ إِنَّا خَلَقْنَاكُم مِّن ذَكَرٍ وَأُنثَى}



بدأ الإسلام بقلة قليلة و انتشر بفضل الله لكافة ربوع الأرض، و بفضل الله سنكون سببا في نشر مبادرة "فطرة" ضد المثـ.لية ..



أنا أدعم #مبادرة_فطرة#فطرة#فطرة_لرفض_الشـzوz

No doubt we will hear more from this campaign. Is the fight on?