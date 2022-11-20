  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Football teams' planes with LGBTQ logos ignite debates

Football teams' planes with LGBTQ logos ignite debates

Published November 20th, 2022 - 10:48 GMT
football team
Members of the German national football team pose on the stairs before boarding a Lufthansa plane decorated with the lettering "Diversity Wins" prior to the team's departure at the airport in Frankfurt am Main, western Germany, on November 14, 2022. (Photo by Daniel ROLAND / AFP)

ALBAWABA - Qatar is said to have banned a Lufthansa plane which was transferring German football players from landing at Hamad International Airport. The phrase 'Diversity Wins' was seen on the German national team plane.

Also ReadSyrian kids steal hearts while performing World Cup songSyrian kids steal hearts while performing World Cup song

According to sources, the German team had to land in Oman and change the plane before heading to Qatar to participate in the FIFA 2022 World Cup, which is expected to kick off today.

England football team also arrived in Qatar on a Virgin Atlantic plane, called the 'Rain Bow'. On the plane, a sticker for a man holding the England flag is seen, and a Pride flag is seen on the character's shoes. 

Virgin Atlantic Airways also announced scrubbing its gender-neutral uniform policy to the crew who are flying to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022, BBC reported

The British airline confirmed a "fluid approach" to uniforms last September allowing staff to choose their attire "no matter their gender".

Also ReadSyrian kids steal hearts while performing World Cup songIranian football star skips World Cup for protests

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said that his country welcomes all fans without any kind of discrimination. However, they have to also respect the traditions and the culture of the country.

FIFA World Cup this year will take place in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 with the first match will be held between the Qatari national team against the Ecuador team.

Tags:footballWorld CupFIFA World Cup2022 FIFA World CupGermanyQatar

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...