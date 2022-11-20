Football teams' planes with LGBTQ logos ignite debates

ALBAWABA - Qatar is said to have banned a Lufthansa plane which was transferring German football players from landing at Hamad International Airport. The phrase 'Diversity Wins' was seen on the German national team plane.

According to sources, the German team had to land in Oman and change the plane before heading to Qatar to participate in the FIFA 2022 World Cup, which is expected to kick off today.

1

Qatar refuses to receive the German national team plane, which bears the gay logo. The plane returned to the Sultanate of Oman airport and was replaced by another plane that did not bear the logo. pic.twitter.com/eLkU1uKQV7 — أحمد العبدلي Ahmed Al Abdali (@masafatxx1) November 19, 2022

England football team also arrived in Qatar on a Virgin Atlantic plane, called the 'Rain Bow'. On the plane, a sticker for a man holding the England flag is seen, and a Pride flag is seen on the character's shoes.

Virgin Atlantic Airways also announced scrubbing its gender-neutral uniform policy to the crew who are flying to Qatar for FIFA World Cup 2022, BBC reported.

The British airline confirmed a "fluid approach" to uniforms last September allowing staff to choose their attire "no matter their gender".

Lol..more virtue signalling exposed.



“Virgin Atlantic has said its gender-neutral uniform policy does not apply to the crew on board the England team's flight to the World Cup in Qatar.”

https://t.co/N91B8X4Rhr — Adam Brooks 🇬🇧 (@EssexPR) November 15, 2022

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani said that his country welcomes all fans without any kind of discrimination. However, they have to also respect the traditions and the culture of the country.

FIFA World Cup this year will take place in Qatar from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18 with the first match will be held between the Qatari national team against the Ecuador team.