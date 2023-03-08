  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Fox News rebuked for airing unseen videos from Capitol riots

Fox News rebuked for airing unseen videos from Capitol riots

Published March 8th, 2023 - 04:50 GMT
Fox News
Jake Angeli, also known as the QAnon Shaman, Q Shaman, and Yellowstone Wolf, is an American conspiracy theorist and activist who participated in the January 6 attack on the Capitol. (Shutterstock/ file photo)

ALBAWABA - Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired never-seen-before clips from the Capitol riot in the United States dating back to 2021.

Also ReadIs Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Aiding the Russian Propaganda?Is Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Aiding the Russian Propaganda?

Fox News showcased the videos on Monday night claiming that the capitol incident was just a "peaceful" protest and it "does not show an insurrection or a riot in progress."

The videos shared by Fox news dragged a wave of criticism by the Senate Republicans and Capitol police.

According to CNN, the Fox News host was given access to the capitol security cameras by a top congressional Republican.

Also ReadIs Fox News’ Tucker Carlson Aiding the Russian Propaganda?Hillary Clinton to Fox News: 'The US Created The Taliban'

Carlson argued that other media outlets exaggerated while showcasing violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, carried out by supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump who recently announcement bid for reelection.

Nevertheless, the family of the officer killed during the Capitol riots complained after the Fox News host reportedly said that the narrative surrounding the officer's death was "a lie."

Tags:Fox NewsU.S.capitol riotsCapitol

© 2000 - 2023 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...