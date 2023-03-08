Fox News rebuked for airing unseen videos from Capitol riots

ALBAWABA - Fox News host Tucker Carlson aired never-seen-before clips from the Capitol riot in the United States dating back to 2021.

Fox News showcased the videos on Monday night claiming that the capitol incident was just a "peaceful" protest and it "does not show an insurrection or a riot in progress."

FOX News host Tucker Carlson was given access to previously unseen Capitol Building CCTV by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, which shows Jacob Chansley, AKA the “QAnon Shaman,” being helpfully guided around the premises by police officers. pic.twitter.com/pIniNfw8ml — Dialogue works (@NRA2412098) March 8, 2023

The videos shared by Fox news dragged a wave of criticism by the Senate Republicans and Capitol police.

According to CNN, the Fox News host was given access to the capitol security cameras by a top congressional Republican.

New: The White House is going directly after Tucker Carlson, singling out the FOX News personality for his misleading portrayal of the Capitol riot on Jan. 6 & questioning his credibilityhttps://t.co/ECOVC9pZQw — Christopher Cadelago (@ccadelago) March 8, 2023

Carlson argued that other media outlets exaggerated while showcasing violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, carried out by supporters of former U.S. President Donald Trump who recently announcement bid for reelection.

Nevertheless, the family of the officer killed during the Capitol riots complained after the Fox News host reportedly said that the narrative surrounding the officer's death was "a lie."