French coach Hervé Renard supports Morocco

ALBAWABA - French coach Hervé Renard announced that he will be supporting Morocco's national team in its semi-final game tonight against France.

Renard said during a speech with RMC: "I am French, I have a French passport, but I will support Morocco."

🗣️💬 "Je suis Français, j'ai un passeport français, mais je supporterai l'équipe du Maroc"



🇲🇦 L'ancien sélectionneur du Maroc, Hervé Renard, soutiendra les les Lions de l'Atlas face à la France. pic.twitter.com/vnv0Dh4RYZ — Rothen s'enflamme (@Rothensenflamme) December 13, 2022

Hervé Renard is the current coach of Saudi Arabia, and a former coach of the Atlas Lions. He was awarded the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) coach of the year for three times.

While coaching the Atlas Lions, the Moroccan team qualified in 2017 for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after a 20-year absence.

In a related development, some claimed that the Moroccan-born wife of French player Ousmane Dembele will also support the Atlas Lions in the game against her husband's team in the match on Wednesday night.

The France-Morocco FIFA World Cup match will take place at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

It will define who is qualified for the final game against Argentina, which qualified after beating Croatia on Tuesday.