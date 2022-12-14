  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. French coach Hervé Renard supports Morocco

French coach Hervé Renard supports Morocco

Sally Shakkour

Sally Shakkour

Published December 14th, 2022 - 10:39 GMT
Herve Renard
Spain's coach Fernando Hierro (2R) points at Morocco's French coach Herve Renard during the Russia 2018 World Cup Group B football match between Spain and Morocco at the Kaliningrad Stadium in Kaliningrad on June 25, 2018. (Photo by Patrick HERTZOG / AFP)

ALBAWABA - French coach Hervé Renard announced that he will be supporting Morocco's national team in its semi-final game tonight against France.

Also ReadSimpsons predicts Morocco's World Cup victorySimpsons predicts Morocco's World Cup victory

Renard said during a speech with RMC: "I am French, I have a French passport, but I will support Morocco."

Hervé Renard is the current coach of Saudi Arabia, and a former coach of the Atlas Lions. He was awarded the Confederation of African Football's (CAF) coach of the year for three times.

While coaching the Atlas Lions, the Moroccan team qualified in 2017 for the 2018 World Cup in Russia after a 20-year absence.

In a related development, some claimed that the Moroccan-born wife of French player Ousmane Dembele will also support the Atlas Lions in the game against her husband's team in the match on Wednesday night.

The France-Morocco FIFA World Cup match will take place at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar.

It will define who is qualified for the final game against Argentina, which qualified after beating Croatia on Tuesday.

Tags:Herve RenardFranceMoroccoWorld CupFIFAFIFA World Cup

© 2000 - 2022 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...