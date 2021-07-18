Is Gas Being Sold in Plastic Bags in Lebanon's Black Market?!

A photo claimed to have been taken in Lebanon of multi plastic bags filled with gas has gone viral. It suggests that petrol is being sold in plastic bags in the black market against a decision banning the sale of gas in regular gallons.

After several investigations and research Daraj confirmed that the photo is fake and it’s not taken in Lebanon but rather in Mexico.

هكذا يشترون البنزين في أكياس بلاستيك في السوق السوداء في لبنان #عصغورية pic.twitter.com/2VhDIxujTu — شريف حجازي (@sharifhijazi11) July 8, 2021

Some people who believed the photo sympathised with the Lebanese people and the horrified place the country has reached due to the worsening economic conditions especially after designate-PM failed to form a cabinet.

نسأل الله أن يعينهم وينتقم ممن أوصلهم لهذه الحاله . — حارث (@Tostopit) July 8, 2021

Translation: “We ask God to help them and take revenge of those who brought them to this situation.”

واحد مايعرف شو بدو يحكي العالم عم تستغل هل وضع 🤷 — Deaa AlKhater (@AlkhaterDeaa) July 8, 2021

Translation: “Nothing to say; some people are using the bad conditions in Lebanon”

Lebanon's Designate-PM Saad Hariri has announced on Thursday that he gave up trying to form a new government after 9 months of attempting; revealing that the country sank into a further crisis.

After the failure of forming a new cabinet in Lebanon, the French president Emmanuel Macron announced to host an international conference on Lebanon on August 4th; marking the first anniversary of the Beirut port blast.

#BREAKING: Police use heavy tear gas in #Lebanon as Beirut blast victims demand justice. Interior Minister Mohamad Fahmy’s granting of legal immunity to high officials implicated in the blast has outraged the Lebanese to the core.pic.twitter.com/jPyghTK6VL — Steve Hanke (@steve_hanke) July 14, 2021

Lebanon has fallen into a deep economic and political crisis; people nowadays are barely able to buy their basic life necessities such as food, drinks and medicines. Prices of women’s sanitary products have risen so much that most Lebanese females are unable to afford them.