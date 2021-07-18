  1. Home
  2. The Node
  3. Is Gas Being Sold in Plastic Bags in Lebanon's Black Market?!

Is Gas Being Sold in Plastic Bags in Lebanon's Black Market?!

Published July 18th, 2021 - 12:12 GMT
A photo of plastic bags filled with gas has gone viral claiming it is taken in Lebanon.
Fake photo of gas being filled in a plastic bags in Lebanon's black market. (Al-Bawaba/Twitter)
Highlights
A photo claimed to have been taken in Lebanon of multi plastic bags filled with gas has gone viral.

A photo claimed to have been taken in Lebanon of multi plastic bags filled with gas has gone viral. It suggests that petrol is being sold in plastic bags in the black market against a decision banning the sale of gas in regular gallons.

Also ReadA Lebanese 10-Month-Old Angel Dies Due to Lack of AntipyreticsA Lebanese 10-Month-Old Angel Dies Due to Lack of Antipyretics

After several investigations and research Daraj confirmed that the photo is fake and it’s not taken in Lebanon but rather in Mexico.

Some people who believed the photo sympathised with the Lebanese people and the horrified place the country has reached due to the worsening economic conditions especially after designate-PM failed to form a cabinet.

Translation: “We ask God to help them and take revenge of those who brought them to this situation.”

Translation: “Nothing to say; some people are using the bad conditions in Lebanon”

Lebanon's Designate-PM Saad Hariri has announced on Thursday that he gave up trying to form a new government after 9 months of attempting; revealing that the country sank into a further crisis.

Also ReadA Lebanese 10-Month-Old Angel Dies Due to Lack of AntipyreticsWomen's Sanitary Products Under the Hammer of Lebanon's Collapsing Economy

After the failure of forming a new cabinet in Lebanon, the French president Emmanuel Macron announced to host an international conference on Lebanon on August 4th; marking the first anniversary of the Beirut port blast.

Lebanon has fallen into a deep economic and political crisis; people nowadays are barely able to buy their basic life necessities such as food, drinks and medicines. Prices of women’s sanitary products have risen so much that most Lebanese females are unable to afford them.

Tags:economic crisisLebanonBeirutport blast

© 2000 - 2021 Al Bawaba (www.albawaba.com)

You may also like

Subscribe

Sign up to our newsletter for exclusive updates and enhanced content
Subscribe Now
Loading content ...