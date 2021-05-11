How Is the Gates Divorce Connected to Jeffrey Epstein?

As the world reacted surprisingly to the end of the 27-years old Gates marriage, which has been for long considered one of the happiest amongst celebrities, reports are highlighting yet another shocking part of the truth.

What did Mrs. Gates mean by "dealings"? Epstein had connections to some very powerful White people. Can they subpoena the Gates to Ghislaine Maxwell's trial? https://t.co/apCyktvu84 — The C•O•W•S• (@UntilJustice) May 10, 2021

According to the Wall Street Journal, 2019 was quite a turning point in the relationship between the world's once richest man, Bill Gates, and his wife, Melinda.

Months after the appearance suicide of disgraced American financier and sex offender Jeffrey Epstein about a month after his arrest in New York in July 2019, Melinda had decided to file for divorce mostly concerned about her husband's good ties with Epstein.

Despite the fact that even after the latter was convicted of child prostitution in 2008, to many celebrities, Epstein remained one of the most popular people to be around, and that included Bill Gates.

Remember when NYT reported in Oct 2019 that Bill Gates had had cordial meetings w/ Jeffrey Epstein “numerous times” AFTER Epstein served time for child sex trafficking & everyone was mad for 10 mins then just forgot about it & Gates went back to being an esteemed “philanthropist” — Adam H. Johnson (@adamjohnsonNYC) May 3, 2021

Sources including former workers in the Gates house have told US press that Melinda had informed Bill she did not feel comfortable being in touch with Epstein since 2013, several years after he spent13 months in custody. However, it has not been clear what drew Bill Gates to Epstein that had him visit his infamous private Island, often referred to as "pedophile island."

However, Gates did not give up on his "friendship" with Epstein until the latter's death, which may have initiated Melinda's decision to get a divorce since late 2019.

According to WSJ, documents show that the philanthropist couple started the process of their divorce shortly before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and announced last week as their youngest daughter turned 18.