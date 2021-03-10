How was Jeffrey Epstein Aiding The Israeli Mossad?

  1. Home
Riham Darwish

Published March 10th, 2021 - 09:49 GMT
Former Israeli spy Ari Ben-Menashe's book is titled "Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales"
Investigations with Epstein's closest person Ghislaine Maxwell has not revealed a lot of information to the public yet. (YouTube)

Despite his death in his New York cell in the summer of 2019, stories of the American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continue to unfold over time, as many people come forward with what they know, releasing information to the public.

While his closest confidant Ghislaine Maxwell faces several charges in connection with acts she was convicted with prior to Jeffrey Epstein's appearance suicide in August 2019, the former Israeli spy Ari Ben-Menashe is preparing to publish a book with the name Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, in which he reveals details on Jeffrey Epstein's cooperation with Israeli Mossad, suggesting that he worked for the Israeli intelligence for years.

According to the Middle East Monitor, the book will provide details on how Epstein and Maxwell, both of Jewish backgrounds, were hired by the Israel Mossad "to send underage girls to international leaders and figures in efforts to blackmail them in exchange for pro-Israel stances."

Ben-Menashe argues in the upcoming book that Ghislaine's father Robert Maxwell, who was a proud Zionist, was also a spy for Israel and that he had introduced his daughter to Epstein with plans to keep them working for the Mossad in the early 1990s.

Robert Maxwell was a well-known media mogul and a member of the UK Parliament. In November 1991, he died while cruising in the Atlantic ocean, and was offered a "lavish funeral in Israel," one that was attended by the country's top officials in both politics and intelligence.

In 2003, a book was written by British investigative journalist Gordon Thomas with the title Robert Maxwell, Israel's Superspy: The Life and Murder of a Media Mogul, suggesting that Robert Maxwell's first encounter with the Mossad started in the 1970s, which had paved the way for his cooperation with them for the years to come.

