How was Jeffrey Epstein Aiding The Israeli Mossad?

Despite his death in his New York cell in the summer of 2019, stories of the American financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein continue to unfold over time, as many people come forward with what they know, releasing information to the public.

A recent book Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales written by Ben-Menashe the former Israeli intelligence officer who actually ran the #Epstein operation, described inter alia how Epstein was blackmailing prominent politicians on behalf of Israeli intelligence. https://t.co/EUBgCBBvnH — Philip Giraldi (@philipgiraldi) March 9, 2021

While his closest confidant Ghislaine Maxwell faces several charges in connection with acts she was convicted with prior to Jeffrey Epstein's appearance suicide in August 2019, the former Israeli spy Ari Ben-Menashe is preparing to publish a book with the name Epstein: Dead Men Tell No Tales, in which he reveals details on Jeffrey Epstein's cooperation with Israeli Mossad, suggesting that he worked for the Israeli intelligence for years.

According to the Middle East Monitor, the book will provide details on how Epstein and Maxwell, both of Jewish backgrounds, were hired by the Israel Mossad "to send underage girls to international leaders and figures in efforts to blackmail them in exchange for pro-Israel stances."

Ben-Menashe argues in the upcoming book that Ghislaine's father Robert Maxwell, who was a proud Zionist, was also a spy for Israel and that he had introduced his daughter to Epstein with plans to keep them working for the Mossad in the early 1990s.

2. The new book, which also speculates that Maxwell may have worked for other governments as a double or triple agent, says that despite reports Epstein and Ghislaine met in the early 1990s in New York, they in fact met earlier through her father who introduced Epstein to Mossad — Unknownusername00001 (@Unknown55177949) March 9, 2021

This is not new. Those of us who've been researching Epstein knew it was a MOSAAD operation over a decade ago. — Bobby McKeown (@bmac6446) March 10, 2021

Robert Maxwell was a well-known media mogul and a member of the UK Parliament. In November 1991, he died while cruising in the Atlantic ocean, and was offered a "lavish funeral in Israel," one that was attended by the country's top officials in both politics and intelligence.

In 2003, a book was written by British investigative journalist Gordon Thomas with the title Robert Maxwell, Israel's Superspy: The Life and Murder of a Media Mogul, suggesting that Robert Maxwell's first encounter with the Mossad started in the 1970s, which had paved the way for his cooperation with them for the years to come.