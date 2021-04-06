George Floyd's Death Trial: Defence Uses Videos to Push 'Camera Bias'

For a week now, Americans have been watching carefully as trial sessions are being held in the city of Minneapolis, Minnesota, as security officer Derek Chauvin faces a number of charges related to killing George Floyd last May.

GRAPHIC EVIDENCE: Defense asks police chief during cross if he’d agree that in the body camera angle (on the right) #DerekChauvin’s knee is on #GeorgeFloyd’s shoulder not neck.



Chief Arradondo: Yes.



Defense: No further questions.@CourtTV pic.twitter.com/NU1swZgSy3 — Julia Jenaé (@JuliaCourtTV) April 5, 2021

Since March 29, Twelve jurors have convened for various days a week to determine whether the police officer Derek Chauvin had deliberately killed Floyd, as numerous videos and photos have shown him kneeling on Floyd's neck for several minutes during an attempt to arrest the latter, which had resulted in Floyd's immediate death.

In June 2020, an autopsy of Floyd's body revealed that he was infected with COVID-19 at the time of his death, a fact he probably was not aware of.

Are you kidding me??! Camera Bias? Neck vs Shouldver Blade. That was the big finale? You saw that he was still DEAD when he lifted his knee off of him RIGHT!? #GeorgeFloyd #ChiefArradondo — An Ochiai 🌊💃💀🔥 (@zachua) April 5, 2021

However, Chauvin's attorney Eric Nelson has sparked national conversations as he claimed that police body cameras "show a different angle from that the world has seen on TVs," which he referred to as "camera bias narrative."

Nelson asks chief about "camera perspective bias" after showing portion of Darnella Frazier video. First time concept is introduced directly. Nelson shows same portion but from then-Officer Kueng's bodycam, then a split-screen with both videos #GeorgeFloyd #ChauvinTrial — Chao Xiong (@ChaoStrib) April 5, 2021

Chauvin's lawyer said that, contrary to public belief, the police officer on trial didn't kneel on Floyd's neck, but rather his shoulder's blade," suggesting that Floyd's death wasn't a result of Chauvin's act.

The attorney's defense comes only a few days after a paramedic testified in court that Floyd was dead on the scene when he arrived to treat him.

Camera-perspective bias? George Floyd was dead when the paramedic held his flopping head to keep it from hitting the pavement when he was turned over. Tell us all about bias, defense. #ChauvinTrial — Susan Campbell (@campbellsl) April 5, 2021

the media keeps noting that the Defense in Chauvin’s trial proved a ‘camera bias’ and that Chauvin’s knee was on George Floyd’s shoulder.



they’re neglecting that this was once Paramedics arrived. before then, his knee was clearly on Mr Floyd’s neck. — Anastasia H (@DSTnys_Child) April 5, 2021

Since May 2020, Floyd's death had triggered a strong wave of protests across the world, ones echoing the Black Lives Matter movement that had emerged back in 2014, in the wake of two black men's death by police in Ferguson, Missouri.

For a little less than a year now, George Floyd has become an international icon pointing at what has been called "police brutality against black people" often connected to racism, whether we are talking about the US, Europe, or elsewhere.