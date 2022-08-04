GOP Sen. Darren Bailey 'Compares' Abortion to the Holocaust

  1. Home
Riham Darwish

Published August 4th, 2022 - 07:32 GMT
Republican gubernatorial candidate, state Sen. Darren Bailey speaks at an election-night party on June 28, 2022 in Effingham, Illinois.
Darren Bailey's bid for the Illinois governor's office has been endorsed by former US President Donald Trump.

Republican senator and nominee for Ilionis Governer's office Darren Bailey has come under fire after old remarks he made in 2017 resurfaced on the internet, in which he compares abortion to the Holocaust.

The video which was re-shared by the Forward contains remarks made by Darren Bailey in regard to his views on abortion, at a time he was running for the Illinois House in 2017. 

In October 2017, Darren Bailey took to his Facebook official page for a live streaming session that was part of his election campaigns and weighed on abortion with the now-controversial remarks.

During the 2017 live streaming, Darren Bailey expresses strong opposition to abortion, by saying that the deaths of European Jews during WWII do not "even compare on a shadow of the life that has been lost with abortion".

Despite a follow-up statement by the Republican politician in which he said "the Holocaust was a human tragedy without parallel", Darren Bailey's statements have angered several Jewish American organizations at a time the Republican nominee is running against the current Democratic governor of the state of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, a Jewish American.

The Anti-Defamation League’s Midwest chapter deemed Darren Bailey's comments as "offensive", adding that "the Holocaust and abortion are not the same".

Darren Bailey's bid for the Illinois governor's office has been endorsed by former US President Donald Trump, whose picks for the United States Supreme Court have been linked to the recent decision to outlaw abortion on a federal level, reversing the 1973 well-known Roe v. Wade law.

