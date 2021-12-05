Greek Orthodox Priest Calls Pope Francis "a Heretic"

A Greek Orthodox priest has protested against Pope Francis’ visit to Greece as he stood outside the Orthodox Archbishopric in Athens and shouted “Pope, you are a heretic.”

The Greek Orthodox priest, who was dressed in black robe and a hat and had a long white beard, was immediately taken by the police after protesting the Pope’s visit to Athens, Daily Mail reported.

Social media users split over the video which went viral super quick. Some supported him saying: “Hero! A true priest.” Another commented: “I saw this, and realized it's evidence that Greek people are not afraid to speak their minds.”

Others accused the Greek Orthodox priest of being motivated by old differences between the Eastern and Western churches. A Twitter user wondered if the priest said that “because the Pope isn’t Orthodox or because he doesn’t like Francis specifically?”

Another comment said that this isn’t the first time people in Greece hold a protest during a Pope’s visit. In 2001, John Paul II faced a similar reaction during his visit to Greece.

And one wondered what would happen if the same situation happened in America?”

Pope Francis is currently on a three-day visit to Greece with hopes to bring the Eastern and Western churches closer together.

'I feel the need to ask anew for the forgiveness of God and of our brothers and sisters for the mistakes committed by many Catholics,' The Pope stated during Greece’s visit.

Prior to his Greece’s visit, Pope Francis stopped in Cyprus where he was likely to ask 50 migrants to move to Italy to give them the opportunity of a new life.

About Pope Francis:

Pope Francis, born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has been the head of the Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State since 2013. Francis is the first pope to be a member of the Society of Jesus and the first pope from outside Europe since Gregory III.