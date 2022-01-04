Harry Potter’s Emma Watson Accused of Antisemitism

Being a Harry Potter star does not spare a celebrity from numerous online attacks over political statements they choose to make over the situation in Palestine.

An Instagram post stating solidarity with Palestine along with a quote by British-Australian scholar Sara Ahmed has triggered pro-Israel online commentators to accuse the British star of Harry Potter of antisemitism.

While the post generated many surprised pro-Palestinian comments thanking the British actress for taking this stance despite the possible backlash, pro-Israel social media users led an attack against Watson.

Amongst the people who criticized Emma Watson's Instagram post was the former Israeli representative to the United Nations Danny Danon, he said Watson deserved "10 points for being an antisemite."

As if any further confirmation is now needed that accusations of anti Semitism are being ritually weaponised by extremists to try & suppress any support for the Palestinians. — Mark Seddon (@MarkSeddon1962) January 3, 2022

Counter-online voices still defended Watson saying that defending Palestinian human rights does not mean that a person is an antisemite, which reignites questions over the link between advocating Palestinian rights and randomly accusing people of being racist or antisemitic.