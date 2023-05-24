Harry Potter characters join Ukraine army

ALBAWABA - A video showing multiple characters from the Harry Potter movie wearing the Ukrainian army uniform and a combat helmet left people with their mouths open.

The video was shared by the Defense of Ukraine's official Twitter account on Tuesday with the caption: "There are many characters in the world of literature who dream of joining the #UAarmy - the side of good."

The video showcased several characters from the famous Harry Potter movie series; Harry Potter and Ron Weasley, Rubeus Hagrid, Draco Malfoy and Professor Albus Dumbledore.

According to the defense, the video was created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) by "lindsay caton."

The footage depicting fictional Harry Potter characters allegedly joining the Ukraine army left a huge stamp on some people on social media as the views reached over 969,000 views and thousands of comments and retweets.

A person wrote: "This is some potent ick." Another added: "Could peace be a better solution?"

Meanwhile, some people commented: "What in the actual god damn hell is this bullshit."